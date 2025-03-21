Maternity Bridal Gowns, Destination Weddings & Zika Virus: Things Expecting Brides Should Consider

Julia Maternity Bridal Gown by Tiffany Rose Lovell Maternity & Nursing Top Kiara Off-Shoulder Maternity Dress

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brides-to-Be Can Now Say 'I Do' in Style While Expecting

Finding the perfect wedding gown is a significant moment for any bride, but for those who are expecting, finding a dress that is both elegant and accommodating can be challenging. Standard bridal gowns often require extensive and costly alterations to fit a growing baby bump, sometimes adding $500–$1,000 or more to the overall expense. Maternity bridal stores offer specially designed gowns that provide both comfort and style with minimal need for alterations, making them a practical choice for expecting brides.

“With this maternity bridal collection, we aim to celebrate the beauty of pregnancy while ensuring brides don’t have to compromise on elegance,” says Stephanie Ingram, Founder of Seven Women Maternity. “Every Tiffany Rose maternity bridal gown is crafted to flatter the changing figure of an expecting bride, providing both sophisticated styles and absolute comfort.” Maternity gowns are designed with flexible fabrics and structures that adapt to a growing baby bump, eliminating the need for extensive modifications.

• Tailored for the Pregnant Bride: Features of a Maternity Bridal Collection

• Flowing silhouettes and soft, breathable fabrics designed for all-day comfort

• Adjustable, figure-accentuating designs that grow with you

• Elegant lace, chiffon, and satin details for a timeless bridal look

• Custom tailoring options to ensure a perfect fit at every stage of pregnancy

New Summer Styles for Maternity & Nursing

Seven Women Maternity has launched new summer styles designed for both maternity and postpartum wear, including the stylish Lovell maternity and nursing top and the elegant Kiara maternity and nursing off-shoulder dress.

• Lovell Top: Featuring a classic nautical navy and white stripe, this piece includes pull-up nursing access, a stylish half-sleeve design, and an ultra-soft stretchy jersey fabric that adapts throughout pregnancy and beyond.

• Kiara Off-Shoulder Dress: A sleek and bump-defining maternity dress crafted from premium stretch crepe, offering room for growth and postpartum use. Ideal for gender reveal parties, baby showers, and special events, this design balances sophistication and comfort.

“These new styles are designed to make maternity fashion both practical and stylish,” adds Stephanie. “Whether you're dressing for a special occasion or everyday comfort, we want every mother to feel confident and beautiful.”

Traveling for a Destination Wedding? Protect Yourself from the Zika Virus

For couples planning tropical destination weddings, expectant brides should take precautions against the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne illness that poses potential risks during pregnancy. Seven Women Maternity encourages brides travelling to warm climates to stay informed and take necessary protective measures:

• Check travel advisories before booking

• Use insect repellent and wear protective clothing in mosquito-prone areas

• Consider alternative destinations with minimal Zika risk

“At Seven Women Maternity, we care about more than just how our brides look—we care about their well-being,” says Stephanie. “We encourage all expecting brides to prioritize their health and safety, especially when planning a wedding abroad.”

About Seven Women

Seven Women is a leading maternity clothing store in Canada, dedicated to providing stylish and comfortable maternity fashion sourced from top European and Australian brands. The company proudly partners with Tiffany Rose to offer a celebrity-approved maternity bridal collection, duty and brokerage-free.

With the expansion of its latest collection, Seven Women is pleased to offer free shipping to the U.S. and Canada on orders over US $100 / CAD $130, making fashionable maternity wear more accessible than ever.

For more information about the 2025 Collection or the latest trends in maternity fashion visit www.sevenwomen.ca, please contact Seven Women at 416-949-6687 or email info@sevenwomen.ca to book a fashion consultation appointment.

