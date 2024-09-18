Seven Women Maternity Shares Essential Tips for Expecting Moms to Stay Cozy and Stylish this Winter

Meghan Maternity Dress in Forest Green Farah Maternity Dress Olympia Cozy-Up Maternity/Nursing Lounge Set

This Fall/Winter 2024 season is all about embracing rich, warm tones and bold, statement-making shades that elevate both style and comfort.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seven Women Maternity, a leading name in stylish and comfortable maternity wear, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2024 Collection. This season’s collection embraces the rich, warm tones and bold, statement-making shades that define elegance and versatility. From deep, sophisticated hues like Burgundy and Forest Green to the striking Dark Blackberry, the latest trends offer expectant mothers a palette that combines style and comfort.

Inspired by these colors, Seven Women Maternity introduces a fresh line of maternity dresses and nursing loungewear, tailored to the modern mom-to-be. A standout in the collection is the timeless Meghan maternity dress, now available in a stunning Forest Green, offering versatility for both professional settings and special occasions. Complementing this is the Olympia lounge set, crafted from ultra-soft fabric in a playful silver grey. This set provides much-needed comfort during an expectant woman's downtime, and is nursing-friendly, ensuring that women stay both stylish and at ease throughout their pregnancy.

“We’re committed to designing clothing that empowers women to feel confident and comfortable,” says Stephanie Ingram, founder of Seven Women. “This collection is all about blending fashion with functionality, so moms-to-be can enjoy every moment of their pregnancy without compromising on style.”

In addition to its new collection, Seven Women proudly highlights the relaunch of Make My Belly Fit, an innovative accessory for pregnant women who want to continue wearing their favorite winter coats throughout pregnancy and beyond. This clever solution, developed in partnership with a Dragon’s Den judge, features a Universal Adapter that attaches to nearly any zippered winter coat—including popular brands like Canada Goose, Moose Knuckle, Mackage, Moncler, Nobis, Rudsak, Arc'teryx, and Aritzia. Paired with the adjustable Extender Panel, this product transforms a regular coat into a maternity coat and a baby-wearing coat once mom and dad's little one arrives. The Extender Panel, with customizable snaps, ensures an adaptable fit through every stage of pregnancy. Available in black and standard length, it’s a cost-effective way to extend the life of an existing coat.

Even outside of pregnancy, the Universal Adapter proves to be a practical solution for those who need just a little more room in their coat, providing an extra 2 inches of width for mid-hip or mid-thigh length coats.

In exciting news, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are expecting their first child, with the baby due around the end of the year. While the beloved couple is keeping details under wraps, it's safe to say Margot’s pregnancy style will be nothing short of stunning. Though she’s likely to maintain her privacy throughout this journey, we can expect her to showcase some head-turning maternity fashion along the way.

About Seven Women

Seven Women is a leading maternity clothing retailer in Canada committed to helping women enjoy their

pregnancy with the most comfortable and trendy clothes for every time of day and event.

Life continues when expecting. Seven Women prides itself on making women feel safe and secure and look

fabulous and confident everywhere they go. Seven Women also collaborates with TIFFANY

ROSE to bring you their entire celebrity-approved collection, Duty and Brokerage free.

For those seeking more information about our latest Fall Winter Season 2024 Collection or any other news

related to Seven Women and the latest trends in maternity fashion, please do not hesitate to contact us. We

are here to support your journey to motherhood with style and comfort. Reach out at 416-949-6687, visit our

website at https://www.sevenwomen.ca, or email us at info@sevenwomen.ca.

On behalf of Seven Women,

Stephanie Ingram

