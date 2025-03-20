DAME DocuFest to premiere 'The M Factor' in Historic Sanford

Celebrating Independent Documentary Filmmaking and Amplifying Untold Stories

SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAME Media, in partnership with Fairvilla, presents “DAME DocuFest” on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at The Ritz Theater, in Historic Sanford, FL.

This special event will feature an extraordinary lineup of several powerful documentaries, each amplifying untold stories that challenge, inspire, and ignite change.

Our feature presentation is “The M Factor: Shredding The Silence on Menopause", a groundbreaking documentary that exposes the hidden struggles surrounding menopause and advocates for a much-needed revolution in women’s healthcare.

Our emcee Jo Badger of Fairvilla University, will be hosting the panel discussion for our Q&A following our feature presentation.

Since 2014, Jo Badger has helped individuals, teams, and communities rediscover joy through speaking, teaching, and mentoring. A career strategist and holistic wellness coach, she specializes in guiding women through life transitions.

Now leading marketing for Fairvilla Stores, Fairvilla University, and Fairvilla Garage, Jo is on a mission to destigmatize sexual wellness while keeping the experience fun and inviting.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Location: The Ritz Theater,

201 Magnolia Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Admission: FREE with RSVP

Featured Films:

The M Factor - Shredding The Silence on Menopause

A first-of-its-kind documentary challenging the silence surrounding menopause and advocating for change in women’s healthcare.

Website: themfactorfilm.com

Slatersville: Americas First Mill Village

An Emmy and Telly Award-winning documentary uncovering the untold story of America’s first mill village—where innovation, industry, and injustice shaped a nation.

Website: firstmillvillage.com

Discovering Catharine

A powerful story about Catharine Waugh McCulloch, a legal pioneer who fought for women’s rights and justice for all.

Website: discoveringcatharine.com

The Divide Within

After a lifetime of silence, Tom decides to reveal his transgender identity to his family, leading to a powerful exploration of gender and family dynamics.

Website: thedividewithin.com

Khsara

Emmy-nominated and award-winning, this documentary follows humanitarian workers on the frontlines in Gaza, showcasing their courage and resilience in the fight to save lives.

Website: khsarathefilm.com

Embracing the Silence

A moving documentary chronicling Daniel Mione’s journey through deafness and his embrace of a silent world.

IMDb: Embracing the Silence

No Leg Power

Follow the inspiring story of cross-fit athlete CJ Bellamy, who turns a life-altering tragedy into a new purpose.

Website: deepbluepicturesllc.com

The Forgotten Prisoner

A powerful exploration of the hidden struggles faced by children with incarcerated parents, revealing their stories of resilience and the fight for justice.

Website: pspi.org

Captain Jack and His Rocket Powered Go Kart

A thrilling documentary about 97-year-old daredevil Captain Jack McClure, who defies age and limits to race a rocket-powered go-kart.

Website: FluffyHagMedia.com

The Guardian

A selfless middle-aged man who has served his community for twenty years as a firefighter, finds his purpose again as a school guardian

Website: BallingerFilms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

