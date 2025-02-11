Submit Release
DAME Media in production on Season 3 Slatersville: America's First Mill Village

DAME Media is a female-led entertainment production company and social media marketing firm located in FL, SC and GA.

This is an important documentary with stories that need to be told. In times of great uncertainty and change, it’s important to preserve the history of our country, both our successes and failures.”
— Arlene McQueen, CEO of Dame Media

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAME Media in production on Season 3 Slatersville: America's First Mill Village

Slatersville: America's First Mill Village is an Emmy® and Telly award-winning documentary series retracing the 250 year history of the first industrialized mill village in America.

Filmed across 9 states and the UK, Slatersville is directed, produced and edited by award-winning filmmaker Christian de Rezendes, a native of the village.

Did you know?

The first industrial strike in America was started by Women?

Women Strike

Season 1 of Slatersville, episodes 1-5, premiered on Rhode Island PBS in the Fall of 2022. Season 2 of Slatersville, episodes 6-8, premiered in 2024.
You can view those episodes on PBS, Amazon Prime, Tubi, and other streaming platforms.

Season 3 of Slatersville, episodes 9-11, will complete the series. The 3 final episodes are now in post-production with a premiere date to be announced.

Coming Soon! Meet the Director, Christian DeRezendes in Sanford, FL in April! Visit the website for updates!

Arlene McQueen
DAME Media
+1 508-530-8875
DameMediaLLC@gmail.com
Season 2

