AMO and ICE arrest Guatemalan alien convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Battery

MIAMI — Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested, Marvin Delgado Quinonez, a 23-year-old criminal alien convicted of Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

Delgado Quinonez was apprehended on March 13, by AMO Marine Interdiction Agents and ICE agents near Stuart, Florida after a joint investigation. Delgado Quinonez, a Guatemalan citizen was convicted in 2019 for Lewd and Lascivious Battery after impregnating a 12-year-old girl when he was 17-years-old.

Agents took Delgado into custody without incident and is being held in ICE custody pending an immigration hearing.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information on Air and Marine Operations, visit www.cbp.gov or follow AMO on Facebook, Instagram, and X.