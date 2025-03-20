Entrinsik Expands AI Accessibility and Data Visualization in Informer 2025.1.0

New release introduces usage-based AI licensing, Magic Visual for instant data visualizations, and expanded Libraries Integration.

Whether users need assistance automating tasks, generating scripts, or quickly finding answers, this release removes technical barriers and enhances efficiency across the board.” — Madhavi W. Chandra, Chief Product Officer at Entrinsik

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik , a leader in business intelligence and data analytics solutions, has announced the release of Informer 2025.1.0, delivering expanded access to AI-powered tools and new features designed to simplify data analysis. With usage-based AI licensing, Magic Visual for instant visualizations, and enhanced Libraries Integration, organizations can streamline workflows, reduce complexity, and make smarter decisions faster.Informer 2025.1.0 makes AI Assistants and Copilot accessible to all users through a flexible, usage-based licensing model. AI Assistants support everyday workflows, from automating data analysis to brainstorming strategies. Copilot simplifies complex tasks such as generating SQL queries or writing JavaScript for Powerscripts. Informer AI Help integrates the Informer Help Center directly into the platform enabling users to quickly find answers through natural language queries.“We’re making AI more accessible than ever with Informer 2025.1.0,” said Madhavi W. Chandra, Chief Product Officer at Entrinsik. “Every organization’s data will be more accessible than ever. Whether users need assistance automating tasks, generating scripts, or quickly finding answers, this release removes technical barriers and enhances efficiency across the board. These updates help our customers leverage AI with their data in a way that’s practical, scalable, and impactful."Informer 2025.1.0 introduces Magic Visual, a new AI-driven tool that allows users to generate visualizations instantly by describing what they need in natural language. Whether creating bar charts, pie charts, or trend analyses, Magic Visual eliminates the complexity of building visuals and enables users to explore their data more intuitively.The latest update also introduces Libraries, adding integration support for Microsoft OneDrive, Box, and GitHub. Users can now seamlessly incorporate institutional files into their analysis, extract relevant data, and enhance AI Assistants’ knowledge base for more accurate and insightful responses.Informer 2025.1.0 is available now. To learn more about these new features, visit Entrinsik.com or register for our upcoming Informer 2025.1.0 webinar.###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness the power of data. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Its flagship BI platform, Informer, empowers organizations to transform raw data into actionable insights through self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting ̶ all under a secure, audited framework that meets SOC 2 standards, ensuring data security, governance, and compliance. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients in various industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. To learn more about Entrinsik and its platforms, visit https://entrinsik.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.