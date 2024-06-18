Protection in More Ways Than One This Hurricane Season
North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors Logo
North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors Emphasizes a Risk of Illegitimate Contractor Scams During Hurricane Season
Always verify that your contractor is licensed in North Carolina for your protection and peace of mind”RALEIGH, NC, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June first marked the commencement of the 2024 hurricane season, acting as a crucial reminder for citizens throughout North Carolina to maintain a state of heightened awareness and preparedness while conducting home repairs amidst unpredictable weather conditions. The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors (NCLBGC) advises citizens to exercise extreme caution to avoid becoming further victimized by scam artists posing as legitimate contractors. The NCLBGC reminds citizens that licensed general contractors have passed an examination, met the financial requirements, and completed continuing education courses required for being a licensed general contractor in the State of North Carolina.
— Ryan Cody, Executive Director at the NCLBGC
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this year's hurricane season is expected to be above normal, a shift from last year’s near-normal activity. The outlook for the season predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season. NOAA anticipates 17 to 25 named storms during the season, with 8 to 13 of them potentially developing into hurricanes. The hurricane season officially runs from June 1st to November 30th, with the peak season typically occurring between August and October.
"During hurricane season or any natural disaster, the risk of encountering contractor scams increases significantly, and it's important to emphasize the heightened risk of individuals posing as legitimate contractors," states Ryan Cody, Executive Director at the NCLBGC. "Always verify that your contractor is licensed in North Carolina for your protection and peace of mind."
The NCLBCG reminds North Carolinians of the following:
• Any project quoted at $40,000 or more requires a valid NC general contractors license.
• Projects less than $40,000 do not require a license. However, hiring a NC licensed general contractor may offer security in knowing that you have contracted with a general contractor who is authorized to perform work in NC. Ask for proof that the contractor is licensed. The NCLBGC does not recognize licenses issued by other states or countries. Citizens can verify if the contractor is properly licensed in North Carolina by 1) searching on the NCLBGC’s website at www.nclbgc.org; 2) calling the NCLBGC at (919)-571-4183.
• Be wary of door-to-door repair solicitations or people who demand deposits or payments in cash.
• Contact your insurance company for guidance before beginning any work. Do not make a large deposit or upfront payment in full. Require a written contract that details the work to be done, materials to be used, a payment schedule that is based on completion of work and a timeline for work to be completed. A licensed general contractor is required to list their license number on all contracts.
• Do not make payments before work specified on the payment schedule is completed.
• Do not make payments for any work not specified in the contract unless it has been submitted and approved in writing by you before the additional work begins.
• Request a Certificate of Insurance from the contractor and verify it is valid by contacting the party who issued it.
• Contact the local building inspections and permitting office to determine if permits are required to assure building code compliance. If permits are required, confirm with the permit office that the contractor has acquired them before construction begins.
• Before making final payment, evaluate the completed work and require the contractor to confirm that all subcontractors and suppliers have been paid to eliminate potential liens on your property.
• Contact local law enforcement if you suspect you are being scammed by a contractor.
• Contact the NC Attorney General’s office if you suspect you are being price gouged by the contractor at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/ or call toll free within North Carolina at (877)-5-NO-SCAM or (877)-566-7226.
The NCLBGC is the state agency that issues licenses to approximately 30,000 licensed general contractors in North Carolina. Additional information is available at www.nclbgc.org or by calling or (919) 571-4183.
Note to Media: Ryan Cody is available for on-camera or phone interviews related to this topic.
Ryan Cody
North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors
+1 919-571-4183
ryancody@nclbgc.org