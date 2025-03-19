COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PARTNERS WITH USDA TO LAUNCH $280 MILLION GRANT PROGRAM FOR TEXAS PRODUCERS AFFECTED BY WATER SHORTAGE

The grant agreement will help deliver much-needed relief to the Rio Grande Valley as the region faces prolonged water deficiencies

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) joined USDA Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to announce a $280 million grant agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and TDA. This funding will provide essential economic relief to eligible farmers and producers in the Rio Grande Valley who continue to endure Mexico’s ongoing failure to meet its water delivery obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty.

“I’m proud to partner with the Trump administration and USDA to provide this crucial funding directly to our South Texas farmers and ranchers," Commissioner Miller stated. “Our agricultural producers in the Rio Grande Valley have endured enough hardship due to the water scarcity. I appreciate Secretary Rollins, Senator Ted Cruz, and Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz's prompt action, leadership, and support.”

Under the grant agreement, TDA will oversee the program's implementation, including managing the sign-up process and distributing payments. Eligible producers who experienced water delivery losses in calendar years 2023 and 2024 will receive direct payments through this program.

The last sugar mill in Texas shut down due to water shortages, leaving the citrus industry barely hanging on. Texas lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz and Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, have joined Commissioner Miller in demanding action as Mexico continues to ignore its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty.

As of November 2024, Mexico had delivered only 425,000 acre-feet—just a quarter of what’s required this cycle. In response, the U.S. and Mexico reached a new agreement aimed at improving conservation, reuse, and water delivery to prevent further shortfalls.

“Water is the lifeblood of Texas agriculture, and nowhere is that more critical than in the Rio Grande Valley. The rollout of the 1944 Water Treaty Grant Agreement is exactly the action we need to help our agriculture producers in the valley weather this prolonged drought,” said Miller.

To remain informed about grant information, please click here.