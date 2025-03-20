NewU University Achieves Candidate Status with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE)

Home of the 3-year Bachelor's degree

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this month, NewU University was granted Candidate for Accreditation status by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) - a major milestone in the college's evolution.This recognition affirms NewU as a trailblazer in the design and delivery of a high-quality, shorter, affordable, career-ready, and innovative higher education model. NewU students earn a 3-year Bachelor’s degree on campus with no summer semesters, no extra courses per semester, and no per-credit tuition charges while getting the full 120 credits - truly saving students and parents a year of time and money.“Achieving Candidate for Accreditation status is a rigorous, multi-step process requiring compliance with MSCHE’s accreditation standards and federal regulations. It is a significant step forward for NewU and a testament to our commitment to transforming higher education in better service to society,” said Stratsi Kulinski , President and founder of NewU University. “We designed NewU to provide a faster, truly affordable path to a degree for those who previously could not afford college. This latest MSCHE action strengthens our position as a pioneer in the design and validation of innovative education. A new, credible model for college is taking shape.”For additional detail on the MSCHE accreditation action, visit the official MSCHE announcement About NewU UniversityNewU is the first private, nonprofit university to call Washington, D.C. home in over 100 years. Built from the ground up to prove the effectiveness of its innovative, affordable higher education model, the university now serves three cohorts of students who otherwise could not afford college. Having built and self-financed the operations, tools, and expertise since its launch in 2019 to ensure student outcomes outperform incumbents, NewU University is actively working toward opening 100+ micro campuses and graduating 10,000 first-generation, low-income students annually by 2030 across the U.S.For media inquiries, please contact president@newu.university or visit https://newu.university/contact

