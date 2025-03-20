MAGA Mainstay Natasha Owens Declares “Long Live Liberty” with New Single

Natasha Owens (Radiate Music)

With all the incredible achievements that President Trump has accomplished in his first 60 days back in the White House, it’s time to celebrate the return to real American leadership and values.” — Natasha Owens

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriotic powerhouse Natasha Owens has released her new single, “ Long Live Liberty ” — available on all platforms today. Watch the official music video here: https://youtu.be/kx1aWSxRRPs “With all the incredible achievements that President Trump has accomplished in his first 60 days back in the White House, it’s time to celebrate the return to real American leadership and values,” says Natasha. “From keeping boys out of girls’ sports, to making this nation safe again by deporting violent criminals, it’s time to declare ‘Long Live Liberty!’"Once cancelled for her vocal support of President Trump and conservative values, the former Christian music mainstay has become a popular MAGA brand, vindicated by the massive success of her #1 smash hit “ Trump Won ” and the viral hit “The Chosen One,” as well as a long string of pop-heavy patriotic anthems. Natasha started the current trend of patriotic anthems topping the pop charts, and despite ongoing censorship, her music has generated over 1 billion social media impressions, solidifying her as a leading voice at the intersection of faith, patriotism, and culture.In addition to the new single, Natasha released her long-awaited 7th studio album, That America (Radiate Music) in October. Produced in Nashville by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, That America features the single, “Gimme a Cowboy." which targets the war on men. Her previous studio album, American Patriot, was released in 2022 and included notable tracks such as “America First” and “Stand for Life,” followed by the singles “2nd Protects the First,” “Party People,” "The Star Spangled Banner,” and many others.Natasha kicked off the new year by performing at multiple events during inauguration week as well as CPAC DC, and has been a frequent performer at CPAC events, Mar A Lago, and many other conservative gatherings. She’s had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Huckabee, Real America’s Voice, War Room with Steve Bannon, The Eric Metaxas Show, Wayne Allyn Root, Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, CNN, Al Jezeera, and HLN, among others.For more information, visit www.NatashaOwensMusic.com

