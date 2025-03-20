Amidst Turmoil, NGO Brighten Haiti Launches Solar4All Program in Northern Haiti
Bringing affordable solar power & entrepreneurship to Northern Haiti, Brighten Haiti’s Solar4All program expands energy access & economic opportunities.
With more than 60% of Haiti's population lacking access to electricity, families and businesses struggle to power essential devices, limiting their ability to work, study, and communicate. The Solar4All program directly addresses this crisis by offering affordable solar energy solutions that can power lights, charge mobile phones, run small appliances, and provide a stable energy source for homes and businesses for under $250 US.
Empowering Women and Entrepreneurs.
Beyond energy access, Solar4All is committed to creating a network of micro-solar businesses across Northern Haiti. Brighten Haiti is actively seeking ambitious women and entrepreneurs to join this initiative, equipping them with training, resources, and inventory to launch their own solar enterprises.
"Haiti's energy crisis requires bold, scalable solutions," said Kevin Keene, Founder and President of Brighten Haiti. "Through Solar4All, we are not only vital life-changing electricity but also enabling economic independence for local entrepreneurs."
Brighten Haiti is also seeking to partner with NGOs, businesses, and community organizations to expand the reach of the Solar4All program and provide micro-loans to make it affordable. By working together, we can ensure that more families and businesses gain access to basic energy and economic opportunities.
About Brighten Haiti:
Brighten Haiti is a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to sustainable solar energy in Haiti through education, infrastructure development, and entrepreneurship. By empowering communities with renewable energy, Brighten Haiti aims to create lasting economic and social change.
