Brighten Haiti Releases 2024 Impact Report Highlighting Solar as a Catalyst for Change

375 students get electricity and computer labs at their school.

Brighten Haiti’s Solar Projects Transform Schools and Communities Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

We live in a country of abundance. We have all the resources we need to provide renewable energy to communities that don't have basic electricity, an essential part of education, health and commerce.” — Kevin Keene

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brighten Haiti: Bringing Light and Hope Amidst Haiti’s Humanitarian CrisisAs Haiti continues to endure one of the most challenging humanitarian crises in its history, Brighten Haiti remains steadfast in its mission to empower communities through solar energy. Today, we are proud to release our 2024 Impact Report, highlighting the transformative power of solar solutions in a country where 61% of the population lacks access to electricity.A Year of ImpactThis year, Brighten Haiti has achieved remarkable milestones despite the ongoing crises:- Over 7,225 children now have access to electricity and computer labs in their schools, thanks to solar installations through our Solar4Schools program.- 2,000 solar panels and essential electrical gear shipped this year have brought light to classrooms, medical clinics, small businesses and homes.- Our Solar Apprenticeship Program trained and empowered dozens of young women and men, equipping them with skills to install and maintain solar systems, creating pathways to employment and economic growth.- The newly launched Solar4All program is fostering entrepreneurship by making affordable solar panels available to local businesses, stimulating community development.Solar: A Catalyst for Positive ChangeAccess to electricity is a cornerstone of progress, and solar energy is providing a sustainable solution for Haiti’s schools, hospitals, and businesses. Solar power has:- Transformed schools into safe and productive learning environments, enabling evening classes and computer-based education.- Enhanced healthcare services, powering medical equipment and refrigeration for vaccines in clinics.- Empowered communities, with microbusinesses flourishing through reliable electricity for charging stations and other services.“Amidst the darkness of Haiti’s challenges, solar energy is a beacon of hope,” said Kevin Keene, Founder and President of Brighten Haiti. “Our work demonstrates how clean, renewable energy can be a catalyst for education, economic development, and resilience in the face of adversity.”A Call to ActionAs the year draws to a close, we invite individuals, companies, and organizations to join us in making a lasting impact. Here’s how you can help: Donate : Every dollar goes directly to funding solar projects in schools, clinics, and communities across Haiti.Partner: Companies can donate aging solar equipment, electrical gear, or vehicles, creating space while contributing to a brighter future. These donations are also tax-deductible, offering a meaningful way to clear inventory before year-end while making a significant difference. Volunteer : Offer your expertise in marketing, technical design, or logistics to help expand our reach and efficiency.Looking AheadIn 2025, Brighten Haiti aims to quadruple its impact, bringing solar solutions to even more schools and clinics and expanding our training programs to empower a new generation of solar professionals in Haiti. Together, we can combat energy poverty and ignite a brighter, sustainable future.ContactFor more information or to get involved, please contact:Kevin Keene Founder & President, Brighten HaitiEmail: kevin.keene@brightenhaiti.orgPhone: (503) 332-9029Website: www.brightenhaiti.org About Brighten Haiti Brighten Haiti is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing sustainable solar power to communities in Haiti. Through innovative programs and partnerships, we empower schools, medical facilities, and small businesses with clean, reliable energy, creating opportunities for education, healthcare, and economic growth.

Brighten Haiti's 2024 Impact Report: Transforming Lives Through Solar Energy

