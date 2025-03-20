Jason Schenker Briefs Nation’s Top Credit Union CEOs on Economy, Geopolitics, AI, and the Future

At the CEO 40 Group gathering, Jason Schenker outlined key economic, financial, AI, and geopolitical trends shaping the future of finance and the economy.

I highly recommend Jason Schenker for those seeking an expert who goes beyond the headlines to help others make sense of the markets.” — Dennis Sullivan, Founder of CEO 40 Group, Inc.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Schenker , the top-ranked economist, global futurist, and bestselling author, delivered a high-impact keynote address to the nation’s top credit union CEOs at the CEO 40 Group event, offering critical insights on the economy, financial markets, and emerging risks. This invitation-only gathering of the CEO 40 Group brought together the nation’s most influential credit union leaders for peer-to-peer insights, collaboration, and strategic planning.In his keynote, “Strategic Insights for Navigating Risks, Opportunities, and the Future,” Schenker delivered data-driven analysis and forward-looking strategies on the most pressing issues facing credit unions today. With his deep expertise in economics, financial markets, labor trends, and emerging risks, Schenker’s speech was tailored for credit union leaders navigating an evolving landscape of economic, geopolitical, and technological challenges.His keynote, “Strategic Insights for Navigating Risks, Opportunities, and the Future,” provided strategic insights into key areas critical for credit union decision-makers, including:* The Economy and Financial Markets – Insights on economic growth, consumer confidence, and financial stability in 2025 and beyond.* Cold War TwoGeopolitics – Global tensions, trade policy, and their implications for financial institutions and investors.* AI Opportunities and Risks – The evolving role of AI in finance, credit analysis, and the labor market.* Interest Rates and Inflation – Federal Reserve policy outlook and its effects on financial markets.* Labor Market, Consumer Health, and Creditworthiness – Trends in employment, wage growth, household balance sheets, and borrower risks.Reflecting on the keynote, Dennis Sullivan, CEO and Founder of CEO 40 Group, said Jason’s talk was “truly insightful.” He added, “Jason provided the country’s top credit union CEOs with a fresh and eye-opening perspective on the financial markets and economic outlook to help our members plan for the year ahead. I highly recommend Jason Schenker for those seeking an expert who goes beyond the headlines to help others make sense of the markets.”Following the event, Schenker expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to share his expertise with the nation’s leading credit union executives: “Speaking to the CEO 40 Group was a privilege. Credit unions play a critical role in U.S. financial services, and I was delighted to provide forward-looking analysis to help their leaders navigate an evolving landscape.”About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and the Chairman of The Futurist Institute . Mr. Schenker has given over 1,200 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.3 million students have taken Jason’s 42 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author and editor of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Bloomberg News has ranked Jason the #1 forecaster in the world in 27 different financial and economic categories since 2011. Jason advises industry groups, private and public companies, and institutional investors with his award-winning research, executive briefings, and high-value board presentations. His forthcoming book is Cold War Two: Navigating a New Era of Uncertainty for the Economy, Finance, Energy, Technology, Trade, and Supply Chain. Jason is an advisor to the U.S. State Department, an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and adjunct faculty for the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command. He frequently appears on Bloomberg Television, CNBC, BNN, CNN, and the BBC.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.