Jason Schenker’s New Book The Future After AI Is a #1 New Release on Amazon and Explores Future AI Scenarios and Impacts

The Future After AI: Expectations for Artificial Intelligence as the New Operating System of Finance, Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Education, and Business

I’m excited and honored by the positive response to The Future After AI. This is one of the most consequential technological shifts of our time, and leaders are eager for insights they can act on.” — Jason Schenker, Author of The Future After AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The interest in and importance of Artificial Intelligence have risen significantly, along with the demand for analysis and scenarios to inform future expectations. To address these topics and more, top-ranked economist, leading futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker has released his book The Future After AI: Expectations for Artificial Intelligence as the New Operating System of Finance, Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Education, and Business.The paperback and hardcover editions of the book were published on November 28, 2025.The Kindle version of the book will be published on December 4, 2025.Schenker’s book is now available for order on Amazon: Order Here. This book has been ranked the #1 Top New Release on Amazon in multiple categories since November 28, 2025.🏆 #1 Top New Release in Consulting🏆 #1 Top New Release in API and Operating Environments🏆 #1 Top New Release in Computer Operating Systems TheoryIn The Future After AI, Jason Schenker explains how AI is shifting from a surprising new technology to the quiet bedrock powering finance, energy, technology, healthcare, education, business, cities, and national security. Schenker explores how AI is transforming the global economy in ways as profound as the internet and computers once did. But just as we no longer marvel at using the internet, AI's impact is likely to become so deeply embedded in technology and society that we might soon stop talking about it at all. Through data-driven analysis, forward-looking scenarios, and insights drawn from his work advising global companies, investment firms, and governments, Schenker reveals how AI will redefine productivity, reshape power structures, and become an invisible core part of the way the world works. The future will be AI-enabled, AI-integrated, and AI-invisible.In speaking about the main themes of his book, Jason Schenker shared:"Artificial intelligence is becoming the bedrock of the future economy and the invisible operating system of countless industries and organizations. AI will soon be as assumed as combustion vehicles, cell phones, electricity, or the internet — and the leaders who prepare now will gain the greatest advantages in the years ahead. I wrote this book to provide a strategic roadmap for business leaders navigating this new era of opportunity and disruption."What You'll Learn in The Future After AI✅ AI as the new operating system — Why AI becomes foundational, invisible, and indispensable across industries.✅ Massive productivity upside — How AI could add the equivalent of tens of millions of workers to the U.S. economy.✅ Labor market shifts — Tight labor market dynamics in healthcare and physical-economy roles, and declining demand for entry-level analytical jobs.✅ Risks and guardrails — Operational, social, and confidentiality risks leaders must navigate.✅ The human advantage — Why presence, trust, originality, and relationships become the strongest differentiators in an AI world.✅ Industry transformations — How AI reshapes finance, energy, technology, healthcare, education, business, and smart cities.✅ B2AI and B2A commerce — Why businesses must optimize for AI systems and AI agents, not just human customers.✅ Futurist frameworks — Four Futures, STEEP, and Almost Now / Maybe Someday to plan for uncertainty.✅ AI & Cold War Two — The rising danger of misinformation, synthetic influence, and digital fifth-column threats.✅ Strategic imperatives for leaders, boards & SOF — Governance, cyber resilience, economic security, and information-domain readiness.Why Read This BookDrawing on decades of forecasting experience and advisory work with global corporations, financial institutions, government leaders, and national security organizations, Schenker delivers a clear, actionable, nonpartisan guide to the opportunities and threats of the AI era.Whether you’re a business leader, investor, policymaker, board member, educator, technologist, or national security professional, this book will help you prepare, adapt, and lead in a world where AI becomes the foundation of everything.Order The Future After AIThe Future After AI: Expectations for Artificial Intelligence as the New Operating System of Finance, Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Education, and Business is published by Prestige Professional Publishing, LLC. Order now on Amazon. About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker is the President of Prestige Economics, which provides training and consulting services to help businesses navigate uncertainty and prepare for the future. He is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute, a leading provider of executive foresight education. Bloomberg News has ranked Schenker the #1 forecaster in the world in 35 different categories since 2011.A highly sought-after keynote speaker, geopolitical expert, economist, and technology futurist, Schenker has delivered more than 1,250 speeches and given over 1,000 television interviews on finance, energy, supply chains, technology, geopolitics, and AI. A LinkedIn Top Voice, he has written 38 books, including 16 #1 Amazon bestsellers such as Cold War Two, Jobs for Robots, Futureproof Supply Chain, The Future of Finance is Now, and The Future of Energy. His LinkedIn Learning courses on AI, economics, and finance have been taken by more than 1.5 million people worldwide.Schenker is also an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an Advisor to the U.S. State Department and the Foreign Service Institute, and Faculty at the Joint Special Operations University at U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).For more information, visit:🔹 Jason Schenker’s Official Website: www.JasonSchenker.com 🔹 Prestige Economics: www.PrestigeEconomics.com 🔹 The Futurist Institute: www.FuturistInstitute.org 🔹 Publisher: Prestige Professional Publishing: www.p3pub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.