Submit Release
News Search

There were 299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,359 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming “Safety Moment” Videos to Promote Health and Wellness

March 19, 2025

Wyoming “Safety Moment” Videos to Promote Health and Wellness

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) has launched a “safety moment” video series to help lead workplace discussions on substance use and mental health.

Known as “Let’s Talk Wyoming,” the short, informative videos are free to watch and share online at LetsTalkWY.org, which is included on the WDH website.

“Our goal with these videos is to offer bite-sized information on substance use and mental health that is easy to understand and incorporate into daily routines,” said Rachel Nuss, Community Prevention Unit manager with WDH. “It’s an effort meant to help improve workplace safety and wellbeing.”

Nuss noted Wyoming continues to have one of the highest suicide rates in the country and heavy industry workers typically have higher rates of substance use. “Recognizing the daily impact these topics can have on workplace safety, we worked with industry leaders to develop materials to encourage conversations and promote healthy choices,” she said.

The Let’s Talk Wyoming Safety Moment Video Series is designed to empower individuals and organizations to take simple but effective steps that can reduce risks, help prevent accidents and promote overall wellness.

Key features of the Let’s Talk Wyoming Safety Moment Video Series include:

  • Concise and Informative: Each video is designed to be brief so viewers can quickly gain valuable insights.
  • Variety of Topics: Cover a broad range of subjects that impact workplace safety from substance use to personal wellbeing.
  • Free and Accessible: Available for free and easily sharable for community outreach

Visit LetsTalkWY.org to view the videos and resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Wyoming “Safety Moment” Videos to Promote Health and Wellness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more