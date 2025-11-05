Wyoming Submits Application to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for Rural Health Transformation Program

November 5, 2025

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Nov. 5, 2025 -The State of Wyoming has announced the submission of its application to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program, a federal initiative to strengthen healthcare access and outcomes in rural communities across the country.

“Wyoming is taking full advantage of the Rural Health Transformation Program championed under President Trump,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “Our application reflects a clear vision for Wyoming’s healthcare future. Just as we have done with other transitory federal programs, we recognize this money is not forever and it is taxpayer money. So the investments we make must stand the test of time and not further burden our grandchildren. Rural states like Wyoming need the tools to build solutions that work here at home. These funds will help us transform care for Wyoming families and keep critical services local, where they belong.”

The application outlines Wyoming’s plan to use the funding to address the State’s biggest health challenges identified by rural Wyoming communities through 11 local town hall meetings and prioritized through an online survey with over 1,300 responses. The top five priorities from the public were:

– Improve the financial viability of small, rural hospitals to provide basic services to their communities.

– Expand affordable health insurance options.

– Recruit and retain primary care physicians, in order to improve access and build longer relationships with patients.

– Train and recruit more nurses and related direct care workforce (e.g. nursing assistants) in order to improve staffing at hospitals and long-term care facilities.

– Strengthen obstetric/gynecological, labor/delivery, and related services so women can deliver babies safely.

To address these priorities, the application details four key initiatives, including:

Improving access to basic medical care. By getting the state's rural hospitals and EMS systems in Wyoming to focus on the basics and consolidating them around stable funding, Wyoming can improve their sustainability for rural communities. One of Wyoming's main goals is to improve access to maternity care so mothers can deliver babies safely and closer to home.

Building up our health workforce. Wyoming's proposal will expand educational opportunities for nurses, paramedics, and other health workers, with the goal of laying out clear career pathways so people starting in entry-level jobs can see a real future for themselves in the state.

Improving people's health. By improving people's diets and promoting exercise and physical activity, Wyoming hopes to make a dent in diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Using technology to improve chronic disease management and bring care closer to home. By giving health providers the right tools and the right incentives, Wyoming can improve how medical care is delivered to rural residents.

“This application reflects Wyoming’s dedication to building a sustainable and innovative rural health system that addresses our communities’ needs,” Stefan Johansson, director of the Department of Health said. “We look forward to a favorable response from CMS to help us achieve these objectives.”

The Rural Health Transformation Program is established by Section 71401 of H.R. 1 and will distribute $10 billion annually for five years. Fifty percent of the funds will be distributed equally among all states with approved applications, while the other half will be allocated by CMS based on a variety of factors.

Wyoming’s application was developed with input from key stakeholders, including community members, rural hospitals, community health centers, and other providers, to ensure a comprehensive and collaborative approach.

CMS is expected to announce the awardees by December 31, 2025.

For more information, please visit https://health.wyo.gov/admin/ rural-health-transformation- program/.

