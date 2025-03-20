Canada And The United States Share Similar Views Of Global Friends And Foes But Differ Widely On How They See Each Other

Americans hold Canada in high esteem, while Canadians' view of the U.S. hits a record low, largely due to Trump's actions and tariffs.

In three decades of polling, this is the lowest point at which I’ve seen Canadians’ opinion of the United States” — Jack Jedwab

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When asked which countries Americans and Canadians respectively view favorably or unfavorably, the pattern that emerges is quite similar, with only one major exception: the way Canadians currently view the United States compared to the way Americans view Canada. In that regard, a February 2025 Gallup poll reveals that 89% of Americans have a favorable view of Canada. By contrast, a poll conducted in March 2025 by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies reveals that only 33% of Canadians have a favorable view of the United States. “In three decades of polling, this is the lowest point at which I’ve seen Canadians’ opinion of the United States,” said Jack Jedwab, President and CEO of the Association for Canadian Studies. This record-low level has resulted in the widest gap in the countries' perceptions of each other, as Americans hold Canada in the highest esteem, seeing their northern neighbor more favorably than any other country in the world. The decline in U.S. popularity among Canadians is clearly attributable to U.S. President Donald Trump’s statements about annexing Canada and the imposition of tariffs on its favored nation. It's also worth noting that the countries Americans view least favorably (Iran, Russia, and China) are seen in a similar light by Canadians.

The March ACS-Leger survey reveals that a majority of Canadians (53%) say they have more in common with Americans than with any other people in the world. Yet 78% say that Canadians possess values that make them different from Americans. When asked how Canadians differ, they describe themselves as more welcoming, friendly, compassionate, polite, and inclusive. “When compared with Americans, we Canadians see ourselves as the kinder, gentler nation.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.