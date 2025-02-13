Comparing American and Canadian Views on Social and Economic Circumstances and Governance:

Association for Canadian Studies and Metropolis Institute release new survey findings

“...Canadians regard themselves as a more decentralized, bilingual country with a larger middle class while they believe income inequities are growing wider in Canada and housing is less affordable” ” — Jack Jedwab

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to President elect Donald Trump “Canada and the United States, that would really be something… you get rid of that artificially drawn line, and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security.” Canada’s outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau swiftly and strongly rebuffed the idea, declaring, that “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

The controversy has given rise to considerable reflection about the long-standing relationship between the two countries and, in particular, how Canadians feel about the United States. To inform the conversation, the Association for Canadian Studies and the Metropolis Institute is today releasing several studies conducted in November 20204 that compare American and Canadian views on selected social and economic conditions as well as perceptions around governance in the two countries.

ACS-Metropolis President and CEO Jack Jedwab observed that “Despite our close ties, there are key differences between Americans and Canadians as Canadians regard themselves as a more decentralized, bilingual country with a larger middle class while they believe income inequities are growing wider in Canada and housing is less affordable”

Below see key highlights from the studies below:

• Regional vs. National Interests: Canadians (39%) are more likely to prioritize region/province/state interests over national ones when compared with Americans (34%)

• Housing Affordability: Canadians (81%) more so than Americans (65%) believe that housing has become unaffordable for most people in their cities and towns

• Income Inequality: Canadians (85%) are more likely than Americans (76%) to believe that the gap between the wealthiest and poorest has widened.

• Social Class: Canadians (72%) are far more likely than Americans (59%) to describe themselves as being part of the middle class.

• Bilingualism: Canadians (45%) report being significantly more bilingual than Americans (27%)

• Safety Canadians (45%) and Americans (45%) are equally likely to think that it is safe to walk at night in the downtown areas of their cities

The surveys may be found here (Link 1). The findings are based on surveys conducted by Leger for the Association for Canadian Studies with 1539 respondents in Canada and with 1009 respondents in the United States with over the period November 22 to 24, 2024. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey for comparison purposes. A probability sample of 1539 respondents has a probabilistic margin of error of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20 for the Canadian sample while the survey of 1009 American respondents has a probabilistic margin of error of ±3.9%, 19 times out of 20



