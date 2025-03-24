Linqura Launches AI-Powered Growth Engine Platform to Transform Business Insurance

Agentic-AI platform unlocks $80B in premium lift potential, empowering insurers and agents to work smarter, faster, and more profitably.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqura, the only AI-powered growth engine designed to transform the business insurance landscape, today announced the official launch of Linqura AI. Linqura AI is an Agentic-AI platform that empowers agents and underwriters in precision risk decision-making. Built to solve the industry’s biggest challenges—premium leakage, process friction, and knowledge gaps—Linqura AI is reshaping how business insurance is bought, sold, and serviced.

Linqura AI is a second brain for agents, providing best-in-class risk profiles, policy analysis, and coverage recommendations. This ensures every agent can work with the confidence of a specialist on every account, out-thinking, out-pacing, and out-competing to grow their book of business like never before. For insurers, Linqura AI provides a transformative growth engine that cuts leakage, removes friction, and scales profitability. Linqura AI ensures proper coverage, streamlines workflows, and unlocks unprecedented growth potential.

Key features and benefits:

- Superior business classification: Pinpoint accuracy for NAICS and business classifications, covering over 83% of U.S. businesses with precision.

- Precision insights: Agents become a specialist on every account and can provide tailored solutions with confidence.

- New growth opportunities: AI-driven insights identify new, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, empowering agents to find new clients and better retain existing clients with AI-driven insights tailored to clients’ needs.

- Rapid deal closure: Commercial producer follow-ups are slashed from 5 to just 1, streamlining the sales process and improving efficiency, enabling agents to close more business.

- Continuous learning and predictive analytics: Linqura AI condenses the learning curve and enables new agents to close deals with confidence in weeks, not months or years.

“Linqura is not just another AI tool - we are looking to change how business insurance is sold by empowering agents to be specialists on every account and giving insurers the tools to work smarter, faster, and more competitively,” said Mark Stender, Founder and CEO of Linqura. “This is truly the future of business insurance.”

Jerry Vollmer, CEO of Voldico, a network of 220 agencies and an early adopter of Linqura, expressed enthusiasm for the platform. "Linqura's AI-driven technology aligns perfectly with Voldico's vision of empowering independent agents. It enables our agents to access cutting-edge solutions that enhance their ability to assess risks, place policies, and build stronger client relationships."

About Linqura

Linqura is the AI-powered growth engine transforming the business insurance landscape. By solving the industry’s biggest challenges—premium leakage, process friction, and knowledge gaps—Linqura unlocks $80 billion in premium lift potential for insurers and agents. Our platform ensures proper coverage, streamlines workflows, and scales profitability, empowering insurers to grow smarter and faster. Linqura is reshaping how business insurance is bought, sold, and managed with AI-driven precision.

To learn more about Linqura, visit linqura.com.

