Higgins Launches Investigation into Rising “Swatting” Attacks on Conservatives

Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) has announced an investigation into the growing number of “swatting” incidents targeting individuals based on political affiliation. In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, Subcommittee Chairman Higgins requests a staff-level briefing on the actions being taken to investigate these politically motivated attacks and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“The Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement (Subcommittee) is investigating the recent increase in “swatting” incidents which appear to be targeting individuals based on their political affiliation. The Subcommittee requests information from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the steps being taken to thoroughly investigate these incidents of political violence and hold those responsible accountable. To assist the Subcommittee with its investigation, I am requesting a staff-level briefing from the DOJ and FBI by April 9, 2025, to understand what is being done to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for politically motivated swatting incidents,” wrote Subcommittee Chairman Clay Higgins.

Read the signed letter here.