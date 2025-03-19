DR-4861-WV NR-012 A Second Disaster Recovery Center in McDowell County WV Opening Thursday; Over $10 Million in FEMA Assistance Has Been Approved

Submit Release
A Second Disaster Recovery Center in McDowell County, W.Va. Opening Thursday March 20; Over $10 Million in FEMA Assistance Has Been Approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A second Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) will be opening in McDowell County at the Board of Education Building at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday March 20, 2025. The opening of this additional DRC coincides with the $10 million milestone in approved FEMA assistance. FEMA encourages all residents of the impacted counties to register for assistance, including homeowners and renters.

The center is located at: 

McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center

Board of Education Building

900 Mount View High School Road

Welch, WV 24801

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturday March 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent

Saturday, March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent 

Closed on Sundays

 

The DRCs located in the table below remain open. DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing. Residents of the designated counties can visit any open DRC for assistance. 

Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center 

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

Closed March 12, March 22, April 19

Bradshaw Town Hall

10002 Marshall Hwy

Bradshaw, WV 24817

 

Hours of operation:

Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed Sundays
Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center

Williamson Campus

1601 Armory Drive

Williamson, WV 25661

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

Wyoming Court House

24 Main Ave

Pineville, WV 24874

 

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed on Sundays

 

Residents in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were impacted by the winter flooding between February 15 – 18, 2025 can visit a DRC to apply for assistance, ask questions about their application, speak with representatives from other agencies, including the Small Business Administration, submit receipts for eligible cleanup and repair costs, and more. Renters may also have eligible costs and should apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA and SBA staff survey damages in the impacted areas of WV following the February 15-18, 2025 winter flooding. (FEMA)

As a reminder, FEMA disaster assistance comes in the form of grants, which do not need to be repaid, accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs. FEMA assistance does not need to be repaid.

Residents should file insurance claims as soon as possible, in addition to submitting an application for FEMA assistance. By law, FEMA cannot cover expenses that have already been covered by other sources like insurance, crowdfunding, local or state programs, donations, or financial assistance from voluntary agencies. 

FEMA remains dedicated to assisting the residents of West Virginia and encourages everyone in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who were impacted by the winter flooding between February 15 – 18, 2025 to connect with FEMA to identify next steps in your recovery.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and  www.facebook.com/FEMA.

 ###

 

 FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

