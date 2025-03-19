Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Simpson County

FRANKFORT, Ky. –A Disaster Recovery Center will open tomorrow, March 20, in Simpson County.

Disaster Recovery Centers, operated by the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, offer in-person support to survivors in declared counties as the result of severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides from February.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is April 25.

Address: Simpson County Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Square, Franklin KY 42134

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CDT Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. CDT on Sundays

More Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to open in the counties eligible for disaster assistance.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

If you are unable to visit the center, there are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.