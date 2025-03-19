Mayor Bowser to Host 11th Annual March Madness

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, March 20 at 4 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) will host March Madness, the District’s annual business showcase of real estate, housing, and workforce support initiatives. This year’s event will kick off with a panel discussion focused on the economic impacts of sports. Following the panel, District officials will make several announcements on economic growth opportunities in the District.



As the Sports Capital, DC’s teams play a key role in driving investment, creating jobs, and building strong communities. The panel discussion, “Sports as Economic Drivers,” will be moderated by JP Finlay and focus on how sports help create and support vibrant neighborhoods. Panelists include:

Monica Dixon, President, External Affairs and CEO, Monumental Sports and Entertainment

Gregory McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Community and Government Engagement, Washington Nationals

RaShauna Hamilton, Vice President, Fan Growth and Community, Washington Spirit

Gus Dossett, Senior Vice President, JLL

Following the event, Mayor Bowser will cut the ribbon on a new Fuddruckers that is returning to Gallery Place-Chinatown. Fuddruckers is partnering with the Anacostia Arts and Entertainment District to feature pieces from local DC artists.



When:

Thursday, March 20

March Madness: 4 pm

Fuddruckers Ribbon-Cutting: 5:30 pm



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large and Chair of the Committee on Business and Economic Development

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

LaToya Foster, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment

Rosemary Suggs-Evans, Director, Department of Small and Local Business Development

Nicholas Perkins, Chairman, President and CEO, Perkins Management and Fuddruckers



Where:

March Madness:

Gallery Space at Gallery Place

737 7th Street NW

Ribbon-Cutting:

Fuddruckers

781 7th Street, NW

*Closest Metro Station: Gallery Pl-Chinatown*

*Closest Bikeshare: 8th & H St NW*



Registration for the event is required. Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos