House Resolution 122 Printer's Number 0979
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House Resolution 122
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ZIMMERMAN, WARREN, GIRAL, FREEMAN, KHAN, VENKAT, REICHARD, PICKETT, SANCHEZ, COOK, MALAGARI, HOHENSTEIN, LEADBETER
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the week of March 17 through 21, 2025, as "Flood Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Recognizing March 17 through 21, 2025, as “Flood Awareness Week”
Actions
|0979
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 19, 2025
Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM
