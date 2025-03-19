Submit Release
House Resolution 122 Printer's Number 0979

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House Resolution 122

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ZIMMERMAN, WARREN, GIRAL, FREEMAN, KHAN, VENKAT, REICHARD, PICKETT, SANCHEZ, COOK, MALAGARI, HOHENSTEIN, LEADBETER

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the week of March 17 through 21, 2025, as "Flood Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Recognizing March 17 through 21, 2025, as “Flood Awareness Week”

Actions

0979 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 17, 2025
Reported as committed, March 19, 2025

Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM

