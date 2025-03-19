House Resolution 122 Printer's Number 0979

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - House Resolution 122 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ZIMMERMAN, WARREN, GIRAL, FREEMAN, KHAN, VENKAT, REICHARD, PICKETT, SANCHEZ, COOK, MALAGARI, HOHENSTEIN, LEADBETER Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of March 17 through 21, 2025, as "Flood Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Recognizing March 17 through 21, 2025, as “Flood Awareness Week” Actions 0979 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 17, 2025 Reported as committed, March 19, 2025 Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.