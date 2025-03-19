House Resolution 117 Printer's Number 0955

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors MAYES, CURRY, CEPHAS, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, MADDEN, VENKAT, KHAN, KENYATTA, KAZEEM, N. NELSON, D. MILLER, ABNEY, RIVERA, SCHLOSSBERG, SANCHEZ, GREEN, O'MARA

Short Title A Resolution recognizing March 14, 2025, as "Black Midwives Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject March 14, 2025, as Black Midwives Day

Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.