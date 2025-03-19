House Resolution 62 Printer's Number 0533

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, ISAACSON, McNEILL, GIRAL, KENYATTA, POWELL, HANBIDGE, MAYES, HOWARD, NEILSON, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, DALEY, RIVERA

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of April 5 through 11, 2025, as "Week of the Young Child" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject DESIGNATING APRIL 5-11, 2025, AS THE "WEEK OF THE YOUNG CHILD" IN PENNSYLVANIA

Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.