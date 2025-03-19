House Resolution 50 Printer's Number 0431
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors
MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, M. MACKENZIE, MERSKI, VENKAT, GUENST, GIRAL, KHAN, HADDOCK, SAMUELSON, SANCHEZ, CONKLIN, SCHLOSSBERG, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, BRENNAN, O'MARA, GREEN, VITALI, SHUSTERMAN, KENYATTA, BELLMON, STAATS, MARCELL, SCHWEYER
Short Title
A Resolution designating March 25, 2025, as "Greek Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating March 25, 2025, as “Greek Independence Day” in Pennsylvania
Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.