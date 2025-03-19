House Resolution 50 Printer's Number 0431

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors MALAGARI, HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, M. MACKENZIE, MERSKI, VENKAT, GUENST, GIRAL, KHAN, HADDOCK, SAMUELSON, SANCHEZ, CONKLIN, SCHLOSSBERG, D. WILLIAMS, NEILSON, BRENNAN, O'MARA, GREEN, VITALI, SHUSTERMAN, KENYATTA, BELLMON, STAATS, MARCELL, SCHWEYER

Short Title A Resolution designating March 25, 2025, as "Greek Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating March 25, 2025, as “Greek Independence Day” in Pennsylvania

Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM

