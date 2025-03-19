Submit Release
House Bill 369 Printer's Number 0325

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors

FREEMAN, JAMES, MALAGARI, GIRAL, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, SANCHEZ, BOROWSKI, POWELL, STEELE, HILL-EVANS, DONAHUE, VITALI, CIRESI, FLEMING, KENYATTA, GREEN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in land banks, further providing for definitions.

Memo Subject

Permitting Municipalities of any Size to Establish a Land Bank

