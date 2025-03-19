House Bill 618 Printer's Number 0618
PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors
HADDOCK, KINKEAD, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, MERSKI, SANCHEZ, PIELLI, McNEILL, KHAN, DELLOSO, SCHLOSSBERG, RABB, MAYES, PROBST, BRENNAN, GUENST, STEELE, HOWARD, D. MILLER, HANBIDGE, GIRAL, PROKOPIAK, BOYD, HOHENSTEIN, OTTEN, CURRY, CERRATO, PARKER, DONAHUE, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, WARREN, CIRESI, DEASY, SHUSTERMAN, MALAGARI, FRANKEL
Short Title
An Act providing for health insurance access protections; imposing duties on the Insurance Department and the Insurance Commissioner; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Prohibiting Denial of Health Insurance Coverage for Pre-existing Conditions
