House Bill 535 Printer's Number 0528

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors

FRANKEL, VENKAT, MERSKI, HOHENSTEIN, PIELLI, HILL-EVANS, HOWARD, KHAN, BENHAM, SANCHEZ, GIRAL, DEASY, HADDOCK, MAYES, BOYD, CURRY, CERRATO, WARREN, KINKEAD, DAVIDSON, CIRESI, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG, D. WILLIAMS

Short Title

An Act providing for health care insurance coverage protections; imposing duties on the Insurance Department and the Insurance Commissioner; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Safeguarding Health Care Protections By Blocking Coverage Limits

Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM

