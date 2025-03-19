House Bill 404 Printer's Number 0376

PENNSYLVANIA, March 19 - Sponsors PASHINSKI, FRANKEL, KHAN, FREEMAN, KINKEAD, HADDOCK, HANBIDGE, SIEGEL, GIRAL, SHUSTERMAN, BOROWSKI, PROBST, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, T. DAVIS, HARKINS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, D. WILLIAMS, SANCHEZ, VENKAT, MUNROE, BENHAM, OTTEN, ABNEY, BRENNAN, HOWARD, INGLIS, STEELE, GUENST, CARROLL, KENYATTA, HOHENSTEIN, CERRATO, WAXMAN, KAZEEM, DALEY, CIRESI, MERSKI, PIELLI, WARREN, SAMUELSON, BRIGGS, DONAHUE, BOYD, SCHLOSSBERG, CONKLIN, NEILSON, DEASY, GREEN, BURGOS, A. BROWN, ISAACSON, MAYES, CURRY

Short Title An Act amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, in casualty insurance, further providing for conditions subject to which policies are to be issued and for health insurance coverage for certain children of insured parents.

Memo Subject Health Insurance Coverage to Age 26

Generated 03/19/2025 04:44 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.