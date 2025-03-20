Cork Hosts CEO Summit Fireside Chat on the Future of MSPs Aharon Chernin, Founder and CEO of Rewst will participate in Cork's CEO Summit Fireside Chat on the Future of MSPs Chris Day, Founder and CEO of ScalePad will participate in Cork's CEO Summit Fireside Chat on the Future of MSPs Austin McChord, Founder of Datto, Cork, and Slide will participate in Cork's CEO Summit Fireside Chat on the Future of MSPs Austin McChord, Founder of Datto, Cork, and Slide will participate in Cork's CEO Summit Fireside Chat on the Future of MSPs

Industry Leaders to Share Insights on Security, AI, and Market Shifts

This conversation will deliver the insights and strategies MSPs need to adapt, protect their clients, and seize new opportunities in a rapidly changing landscape.” — Dan Candee, CEO of Cork

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Protection, Inc., the leader in cyber risk compliance and smart warranty solutions for MSPs serving small businesses (SMBs) and the independent software vendor (ISV) solutions they manage, is bringing together top industry executives for a CEO Summit Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 26 at 12:00pm Eastern. This must-attend virtual event will feature a candid and forward-looking discussion on the forces reshaping the MSP landscape and how businesses can stay ahead of the curve.

The MSP industry is at a crossroads. Security threats, automation, artificial intelligence, and vendor consolidation are rewriting the rules, demanding that MSPs evolve or risk being left behind. Staying competitive in this environment requires insight, agility, and bold strategies. To help guide the way, Cork Protection is bringing together a powerhouse panel of industry leaders for an in-depth discussion on what’s next.

"At Cork, we believe businesses deserve high confidence in their security and financial resilience,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork. “This conversation will deliver the insights and strategies MSPs need to adapt, protect their clients, and seize new opportunities in a rapidly changing landscape.”

The CEO Summit Fireside Chat will feature:

● Aharon Chernin, Founder and CEO of Rewst

● Chris Day, Founder and CEO of ScalePad

● Austin McChord, Founder of Datto, Cork, and Slide

● Dan Candee, CEO of Cork

These industry veterans will explore the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities, including:

● How human error continues to be the weakest link in cybersecurity—and what MSPs can do to mitigate risk

● Evolving supply chain threats and strategies for securing third-party vendors

● The true cost of downtime during an incident: financial, reputational, and operational consequences for MSPs and their clients

● Three essential strategies to strengthen and scale your MSP for 2028 and beyond

This is a critical conversation for any MSP looking to future-proof their business and gain a competitive edge.

Register now to secure your spot: https://corkinc.com/join-ceo-chat/

About Cork Protection

Cork Protection is a pioneering cybersecurity company delivering AI-enhanced solutions for proactive financial risk management. By offering advanced threat intelligence, flexible premiums, and a unique cyber warranty, Cork empowers MSPs and SMBs to safeguard their most valuable digital assets. Backed by industry-leading investors including Top Down Ventures, DVx Ventures, Vestigo Ventures, and the Outsiders Fund, Cork is redefining cybersecurity for a new era. Learn more at https://corkinc.com/ and follow Cork on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/corkinc/.



What is Cork for MSPs?

