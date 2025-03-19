For Immediate Release: Ames Construction Announces Employee Stock Ownership Plan

BURNSVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ames Construction, the Burnsville, Minnesota-based construction company, has transitioned from a family-owned private entity to an employee-owned ESOP Company.The national General Contractor, Ranked 62 in the top 400 General Contractors in ENR magazine, with over $2 billion in revenue, transitioned to employee-owned ownership on Dec. 30, 2024, and was announced to employees in a company town hall on Feb. 25, 2025. The remaining founding members of the Ames family will lead its board of directors and are committed to keeping Ames a flourishing family-focused company.The Ames family takes great pride in the accomplishments achieved together over the last six decades, Board Chairman Butch Ames said at the town hall, and the company is strong, stable, and positioned for continued success and; that the Ames family of owners believes that the right thing to do is to entrust Ames Construction to the people who helped build it.# # # # #For more information, contact Jerry Ouimet, CEO, Ames Construction, phone: 952-435-7106;e-mail: JerryOuimet@amesco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.