ISI Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Demonstrating Leadership in DoD Contractor Security

ISI, a Norther-Virginia based company, is one of the first to achieve a CMMC Level 2 certification.

Defense contractors need a clear, effective path to CMMC compliance, and that’s exactly what ISI delivers.” — John Nolan, Vice President of Compliance - ISI

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISI received its CMMC Level 2 Certificate of Status as of March 10, 2025. The Northern Virginia-based security and compliance service provider is one of the first Managed Service Providers (MSP) to successfully pass the assessment under the new standards outlined in CMMC 2.0.“We’ve long shared with our customers and industry stakeholders the importance of achieving CMMC compliance ,” said David Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of ISI. “As a provider supporting DoD contractors, we believe meeting these standards is not just a best practice—it’s essential. Achieving CMMC ensures we maintain the highest level of expertise while helping our clients control costs and take the guesswork out of compliance.”The five-day audit ended on January 29th, less than four weeks after the Cyber AB officially started conducting third-party assessments. ISI customers now gain access to valuable insights and proven solutions from a company with first-hand audit experience In 2019, our Managed IT and Compliance service offering was purpose-built to help small- and medium-sized contractors with CMMC compliance. Achieving our CMMC Level 2 certification benefits defense contractors by:- Helping control assessment-related costs- Provide the highest level of expertise and advisory services- Offering a proven path to successful audits“Defense contractors need a clear, effective path to CMMC compliance, and that’s exactly what ISI delivers,” said John Nolan, Vice President of IT Services at ISI. “Our proven strategy and tool stack remove uncertainty, making CMMC a worthwhile investment and ensuring contractors stay competitive in the DIB. We take pride in leading this charge.”This milestone sets a new benchmark for the MSP industry and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to supporting our customers’ compliance journeys.###ISI is a security and compliance solution provider for US defense contractors. We are the only partner with the ability and scale to support our customers throughout their security and compliance journey. With solutions encompassing CMMC & NIST compliance, managed IT & cybersecurity, and FSO services & clearance support, we tailor our approach to meet our customer’s needs, ensuring they maintain a long-term, robust security posture while meeting Defense Industrial Base (DIB) compliance requirements. Our expert guidance, hands-on management and support, and technology solutions are relied upon by over 900 customers across the DIB.

