ISI Launches Enhanced FedRAMP Ready Platform to Help Defense Contractors Stay Ahead of Evolving Compliance Demands

New Security Control logo reflecting its enhanced, modern interface.

ISI’s Security Control software delivers advanced workflows, stronger security, and a smarter way to stay inspection ready.

We’ve engineered Security Control to be an extension of the FSO: precise, efficient, and always prepared for what’s next in the compliance landscape.” — David Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer of ISI

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISI, a leading provider of security and compliance solutions for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), today announced the launch of its next-generation Security Control platform , purpose-built to help cleared organizations navigate growing complexity in federal compliance, while strengthening their security postures.With a FedRAMP Ready foundation and streamlined experience, the upgraded Security Control platform enables Facility Security Officers (FSOs) and compliance leaders to proactively manage risk, accelerate response times, and eliminate costly inefficiencies in today’s fast-evolving regulatory environment.“This isn’t just a product launch—it’s a leap forward for the people who protect our national security behind the scenes,” said David Lawrence, CEO of ISI. “We’ve engineered Security Control to be an extension of the FSO: precise, efficient, and always prepared for what’s next in the compliance landscape.”Unlocking Strategic Benefits for Defense OrganizationsDesigned with direct input from hundreds of FSOs, Security Control delivers:- Confident Compliance: Stay ready for inspections and evolving requirements with intuitive dashboards and NISPOM-aligned workflows.- Strong Security: FedRAMP Ready infrastructure in AWS GovCloud and enhanced access controls keep sensitive data safeguarded.- Time Back for Mission-Critical Work: Smart automations and streamlined workflows reduce repetitive tasks.- Scalability Without Complexity: Whether managing a single site or a multi-facility network, unified records and cross-system tools remove operational friction.- Peace of Mind in Every Click: From SEAD 3 reporting to personnel record sync across federal systems like DISS and NBIS, FSOs can trust that Security Control has their back.Built on Trust, Evolved for What’s NextSecurity Control continues to serve as the compliance engine empowering over 1,000 FSOs behind over 900 organizations and across the defense sector, supported by ISI’s 300+ years of combined expertise in industrial security.The new platform marks a strategic milestone in the company’s rapid growth, supporting digital transformation across one of the nation’s most security-critical sectors.“We’re not standing still,” added Lawrence. “Security Control is the engine behind our customers’ compliance success, and we’re committed to evolving it with them—because the threats and regulations don’t stop evolving either.”Visit ISI at Booth 410 at the NCMS Conference or learn more at isidefense.com.About ISIISI is a security and compliance solution provider for US defense contractors. We deliver expert-led services and purpose-built software spanning FSO services & clearance support, CMMC & NIST compliance, and managed IT & cybersecurity. Trusted by more than 900 organizations across the defense industrial base, ISI helps clients protect sensitive operations and meet evolving federal requirements with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.