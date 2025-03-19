The Rose Tree Chronicles Continues with Book Four: Platinum Prisons

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantasy lovers, get ready! J.D. Buchmiller is bringing readers back to the world of the Rose Tree Chronicles with Platinum Prisons, the highly anticipated fourth book in the epic fantasy series, set for release in 2025. Packed with intrigue, high-stakes decisions, and a richly woven world, this chapter promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats.For those new to the series, Rose Tree Chronicles follows the lives of rulers, warriors, and visionaries struggling to protect their legacies while facing prophecy, betrayal, and war. In this new edition, tensions rise as kingdoms and characters are pushed to their limits, forcing them to make impossible choices. With deep emotional conflicts, shifting alliances, and a masterfully crafted world, this next chapter is sure to captivate fans and newcomers alike.About the AuthorJanelle Danae Buchmiller is more than an author—she’s a storyteller at heart. Since childhood, she has been crafting tales, worlds, and characters, making writing not just a profession but a lifelong passion. She proudly calls herself a "writer" rather than an "author" because, to her, writing is more than just books—it’s an art form that extends across multiple mediums. Whether it's fantasy, screenplays, or other forms of storytelling, she thrives on creating immersive experiences for her readers.Her love for writing began early, leading her to publish her first book at just 21, the same age Charles Dickens released his first story. Fittingly, her surname, Buchmiller, translates to "Bookmaker" in German—a perfect match for someone so dedicated to the craft. With a deep admiration for classic literature (she shares a birthday with Edgar Allan Poe) and a passion for storytelling, J.D. Buchmiller continues to redefine what it means to be a fantasy writer.Stay Connected & Explore XyntriavFans eager to immerse themselves further into the world of the Rose Tree Chronicles can visit the official website for exclusive content, character insights, and updates on upcoming releases.Get Your Copy NowVisit Amazon and get access to all published chapters of the Rose Tree Chronicles.Website

