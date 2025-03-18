New year, new skills: Get a free MasterClass subscription with Blue Star Families

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

Each new year brings the chance to set fresh goals and work toward personal and professional growth. If you’ve been thinking about negotiating a raise, redesigning your favorite room, mastering storytelling or learning to play the ukulele, now’s the time to turn those ideas into actionable goals. Blue Star Families is offering members a free MasterClass subscription, valid through Dec. 31, 2025.

What is Blue Star Families?

Blue Star Families is a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting and empowering military and Veteran families. Founded by military spouses, the organization provides free resources, career development opportunities and community-building programs to help families thrive while navigating military life and beyond. Thanks to partnerships with companies like MasterClass, Blue Star Families is able to offer incredible opportunities—like this free subscription—to support lifelong learning and personal growth. And it’s free to become a member of Blue Star Families.

Learn from the best, anytime, anywhere

MasterClass gives you unlimited access to more than 100 expert-led classes across a variety of subjects. Here are just a few standout examples:

Designing a Home That Tells Your Story with Joanna Gaines: Get design tips from the Magnolia mastermind herself on how to decorate your home in a way that reflects your personal story.

The Art of Negotiation with Chris Voss: A former FBI hostage negotiator, Voss teaches what he learned in his career to help you get what you want in your everyday life.

Authentic Leadership with George W. Bush: Learn leadership strategies from the former president, including how to listen, build trust and create a culture of teamwork.

Become a Streamer with NINJA: Gamers, this one’s for you. Learn what it takes to become a successful streamer from one of the industry’s biggest names, NINJA.

How to claim your free subscription

Getting started is easy! Request a MasterClass subscription. If you’re not yet a member of the Blue Star Neighborhood, you’ll need to register. Once you’ve submitted your request, MasterClass will grant you access and notify you via email within 2-3 business days.

This is your chance to invest in yourself and unlock new skills that can transform your personal and professional life. MasterClass offers an extensive range of courses that can help you advance in your career, dive into new hobbies, and discover your true potential. Don’t wait—claim your free MasterClass subscription today and start building the future you’ve always imagined.