Air Force Veteran’s journey through prostate cancer

As an Air Force colonel with a doctorate in nursing practice, Doug Howard saw a broad range of clinical cases in his 23 years of military service. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he joined VA’s Office of the Medical Inspector, leading investigations in quality care delivery.

With his extensive medical background and a battle with Hodgkins lymphoma—a blood cancer originating in the lymphatic system—in his 30s, Howard thought he knew what to look for and when to be concerned about his health.

When his doctor recommended a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, he was hesitant. “I wanted to deny it because I had no symptoms,” he shared.

Howard knew he had to face this challenge head on. He chose to trust VA for his care.

Choosing VA

With dual eligibility for Tricare and VA health care, Howard had options for his cancer care. His decision to choose VA was influenced by several factors:

Expertise and dedication: With his work investigating and comparing VA care to community care, he knew VA’s care delivery, wraparound services and dedicated staff were far superior to community care.

Comprehensive care: Exposed to burn pits at both Bagram Air Force Base and Kuwait, Howard was well aware of the PACT Act and its impact on expanding VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. Prostate cancer is a presumptive condition for those with toxic exposures. Howard’s familiarity with VA’s comprehensive approach reassured him that he was in the best hands.

Personal experience: His firsthand experience with VA’s genuine and dedicated staff solidified his choice. He considered the multiple treatment options available through VA and after multidisciplinary consultations, he opted for a radical prostatectomy. “VA care is genuinely superior, and I know these folks are incredibly dedicated, so I want to stay with VA,” he said.

VA’s support makes the difference

Howard’s recovery post-surgery has been positive but not without challenges. From a cardiac event just after surgery to struggles with the catheter and incontinence, he relied on the compassionate care of his VA nurses and doctors every step of the way. The kitchen staff saved meals for him and his nurses ensured he had everything he needed for his continued recovery at home. He felt like the team was holding his hand throughout his journey.

For Veterans facing similar battles, Howard’s advice is invaluable: Trust VA, stay connected and know that you are not alone. “If you can, stay within the VA system. You will have a hard time finding anything that can compare.”

Are you facing a cancer diagnosis? VA’s National TeleOncology has launched a virtual support group, Living Well with Cancer, where Veterans with any type of cancer, including those newly diagnosed in active treatment and survivors are invited to discuss topics including stress management, grief, health behaviors and finding meaning during your cancer journey.

Living Well with Cancer is led by a clinical psychologist and meets virtually. Visit My HealtheVet to speak with your health care team about joining the Living Well with Cancer support group.