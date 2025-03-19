Three Judges and Supreme Court Clerk Honored as Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellows

At the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s annual Fellows Dinner March 8, 2025, three judges and the appellate court clerk were recognized as the newest Foundation Fellows of the Class of 2024. Recently appointed Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin, County Court Judges Frank Barron and Kale Burdic, and Supreme Court Clerk Josh Shasserre were honored for their outstanding contributions to the legal profession and the Nebraska judiciary.

Each of these legal professionals was selected as a Fellow at the end of last year, joining an esteemed group of individuals recognized for their integrity, character, and service to both the profession and their communities. The Nebraska State Bar Foundation bestows this honor annually based on several key criteria, including distinction in the legal field or community, contributions to the profession, and dedication to the Foundation’s mission.

Selection as a Bar Foundation Fellow is a mark of professional excellence and civic dedication. The induction of these legal professionals underscores their commitment to the Judicial Branch, justice, and public service, further strengthening the foundation of Nebraska’s legal community.

Photos: Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin, County Court Judge Frank Barron, County Court Judge Kale Burdic, Supreme Court Clerk Josh Shasserre.