Judges & Journalists Connect at Omaha Bench Media Brown-Bag Lunch

Open dialogue was the focus of the Bench Media Brown-Bag Lunch on Monday, March 3, 2025, as judges and journalists convened in Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf’s courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse. Hosted by Judges Retelsdorf and Stephanie Hansen of Omaha, along with Judges Todd Hutton and David Arterburn of Papillion, the event offered a valuable forum for discussing court-media concerns and relations.

Journalist Molly Ashford, representing the Bench Media Committee, facilitated the conversation alongside Omaha media coordinators Pam Cardenas (county court) and Sheri Larsen (district court). Nebraska State Bar Foundation Executive Director Doris Huffman and Nebraska Supreme Court Public Information Officer Janet Bancroft also contributed to the program, reinforcing the judiciary’s commitment to transparency and media collaboration.

After a welcome from Judges Retelsdorf and Hansen, attendees, including eight judges and ten journalists introduced themselves before diving into key topics, including an overview of district and county court camera procedures, court contacts, and a guide to online resources. Court administration officials also addressed the process for renewing court credentials and provided an update on the Bench Media’s ON-AIR Resource Committee.

The session concluded with a journalist-led discussion, offering an opportunity for reporters to ask questions and share concerns about media access, transparency, and court coverage. The event reinforced the ongoing partnership between Nebraska’s courts and the press, ensuring accurate and informed reporting on the judicial system.

Photo: Douglas and Sarpy judges and staff prepare for discussion with Omaha area journalists during March 2025 lunch meeting.