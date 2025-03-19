Nordic GEM Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability in Celebration of Earth Day 2025

LONDON, ENGLISH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, 2025, Nordic GEM proudly announces its commitment to global reforestation through an ongoing partnership with Evertreen. Demonstrating dedication to environmental sustainability, Nordic GEM has pledged to plant trees in Brazil every three months, contributing to the restoration of vital ecosystems.

Nordic GEM, a premier corporate service provider in the Nordic region, offers a comprehensive range of services, including accounting, fiduciary, secretarial, administration, and payroll solutions. With a strong presence across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, the company assists businesses in navigating the complexities of multi-jurisdictional operations, ensuring compliance and fostering growth.

"At Nordic GEM, we believe that responsible business practices extend beyond the jurisdictions we and our clients operate in, to the planet we all share.," said Pavel Teplykh, CEO of Nordic GEM. "Our partnership with Evertreen allows us to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts while supporting local communities through sustainable employment opportunities."

"Nordic GEM's commitment to planting trees every three months in Brazil showcases their dedication to environmental sustainability," stated Luca Giordaniello, Co-Founder of Evertreen. "Their contributions significantly advance our mission to fight global warming and restore ecosystems worldwide."

As Nordic GEM continues to expand its industry-leading services, sustainability remains a core pillar of its corporate values. By partnering with organizations like Evertreen, Nordic GEM is taking proactive steps to drive positive change for the planet and future generations.

To explore Nordic GEM’s Evertreen Forest and track the progress of the reforestation efforts, visit here.



About Nordic GEM

Nordic GEM is a premier corporate service provider in the Nordic region, offering expert solutions in accounting, fiduciary, secretarial, administration, and payroll services. With offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, Nordic GEM is dedicated to helping businesses establish and grow their presence in the Nordic markets, ensuring compliance and operational excellence. (www.thenordicgem.com)



About Evertreen

Evertreen empowers forward-thinking companies to reduce their carbon footprint by facilitating remote tree planting and providing satellite monitoring of reforestation projects. Through innovative technology, Evertreen combats deforestation and promotes habitat protection worldwide. (www.evertreen.com)



