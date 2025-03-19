Leading Global Auction House Concierge Auctions Launches New Division led by Industry Veterans Louise and Paul Sunshine

19575 Collins Avenue, The Regalia Penthouse, Miami, Florida | Sold for $20.524M by Concierge Auctions in cooperation with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

New vertical focuses on mid-to-high-rise luxury condominiums, helping developers and financial institutions accelerate their sale of inventory

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, announces the launch of a new division designed to provide developers and financial institutions with a strategic, accelerated sales solution for mid-to-high-rise luxury condominium inventory, complementing traditional sales efforts. By leveraging Concierge Auctions’ proprietary technology, global database of high-net-worth buyers, and international reach, the division, led by industry veterans Louise and Paul Sunshine, enhances exposure and optimizes sales velocity in competitive markets.

Backed by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions operates independently and partners with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients.

The initiative builds on the firm’s strong track record of success in luxury branded condominium residences, including The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, and St. Regis Residences, as well as The Maison in Islamorada, Kukio Golf and Beach Club, Hualālai Resort, and the Yellowstone Club. Notable transactions include a residence at The Porsche Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, which sold for $4.592 million in just 35 days; a unit at the Zaha Hadid-designed 1000 Museum in Miami, which sold for $4.48 million in 40 days; and the Regalia Penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach, which sold for $20.524 million in 36 days.

“As the market continues to evolve and change, our firm recognized a synergy that will serve the new development community in compelling ways,” said Paul Sunshine. “Having access to Concierge Auctions’ proprietary technology, global buyer network, and international presence, paired with innovative marketing strategies, deepens the industry reach and luxury sales possibilities.”

Louise and Paul Sunshine bring decades of experience in pre-development planning, marketing, and luxury real estate sale, with notable achievements including the Time Warner Center, Trump International Hotel and Tower, and 40 Bond in New York City. Louise founded The Sunshine Group in 1986, establishing it as a leader in predevelopment planning, marketing, and sales of high-end properties—and in the early 2000s, the firm merged with The Corcoran Group, at which time Louise was named Chairman of the Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. The Sunshines later partnered to create a new marketing firm, Sunshine Select Worldwide, in 2006.

“Over the years, I have watched Chad and the Concierge Auctions team grow the business, serving as an alternative solution to the traditional sales process while commanding attention of the world’s most prolific individuals to close billions in luxury deals,” Louise Sunshine said. “Their ownership and long-time association with Sotheby's has taken their business to the new level, and we’re excited to bring our experiences of working with the world's most successful developers to the power of the Concierge platform.”

As demand for innovative sales solutions continues to rise, the Sunshines will play a key role in strengthening the firm’s position as a preeminent auction solution for developers and financial institutions, leveraging their extensive relationships and industry experience with the power of the Concierge Auctions platform to connect luxury condominium developments with qualified, high-net-worth buyers and investors seeking premier, luxury real estate.

“I met Louise early on in our quest to form the world’s finest luxury property auction platform, inspired to build something great that would stand the test of time,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “As Louise essentially created the project marketing industry—a visionary who continues to work with the world’s most influential—it’s beyond exciting to now partner in this development vertical and bring the Sunshine expertise and credibility to the auction industry.”

Concierge Auctions leads the industry in providing time-certain sales and unmatched market exposure for high-end properties. In 2024, Concierge Auctions reached over $4 billion in historic sales, with sold properties in 35 countries and 46 US states. The firm continues to expand its database of high-net-worth real estate buyers, sellers, and agent representatives, and investors, with more than 880,000 contacts, including 3,500 billionaires, 19,000 private clients, and 180,000 weekly email subscribers.

The firm currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling Californian estate referred to as ‘The One’, which sold for $141 million in 2022, and is the only firm in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million.

