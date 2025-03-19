Yost Sues Home Décor Retailer Over $380K in Alleged Consumer Losses

(YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a Youngstown-area retailer specializing in luxury home décor after hundreds of customers reported paying for furnishings that never arrived.

With more than 350 complaints and estimated losses exceeding $380,000, Yost filed suit in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to hold the company, Burke Décor, and its owner, Erin Burke accountable and secure restitution for defrauded consumers.

“Consumers paid for high-end furnishings but ended up with only frustration.” Yost said. “My office gave this company the opportunity to make this right, but empty promises don’t fill homes.”

Burke Décor operates two brick-and mortar locations in Boardman, Ohio, and Los Angeles, California, as well as an outlet in Youngstown. The company also sells home furnishings through its website, BurkeDecor.com.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the business last year after receiving a growing number of consumer complaints regarding nondelivery, slow delivery, and difficulties with obtaining refunds.

Although Burke Décor initially cooperated in resolving consumer disputes, 256 consumer complaints remain unresolved. Yost’s lawsuit seeks restitution for affected consumers, injunctive relief to prevent further deceptive practices, and civil penalties.

Ohioans who believe they have been victims of unfair or deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

