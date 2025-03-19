Morgan Lim Redefines B2B Sales with Time-Centric Selling

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised, a leading online platform for innovative insights, recently interviewed Morgan Lim, the founder of the OPPTIC Sales Method, to explore how his time-centric approach is reshaping B2B sales. Lim’s methodology prioritizes time as a strategic partner, helping sales professionals optimize their workflow, improve forecasting accuracy, and close deals more consistently.



Morgan Lim’s Time-Centric Approach: A Shift in Sales Strategy

With decades of experience in the fast-evolving tech industry, Morgan Lim has developed a methodology that addresses one of sales' biggest challenges—time misalignment. Traditional sales approaches focus heavily on process efficiency, but Lim believes that efficiency alone is not enough if time is not optimized.

"Sales cycles often drag on unnecessarily, and forecasting accuracy is still a major problem in most organizations," Lim explained. "Instead of simply working within time constraints, we should be strategically partnering with time to make every motion intentional and outcome-driven."

At the heart of Lim’s OPPTIC Sales Method are three core frameworks that align selling motions with time to maximize effectiveness:

The 60-3-35 Planning Formula – A cadence framework that helps sales teams manage their time, pipeline, and forecasting accuracy.

The OPPTIC Qualification Method – A structured approach to identifying and prioritizing the right opportunities.

The Mutual Accountability Plan (MAP) – A strategy for aligning sellers and buyers on a clear, time-bound path to closing.



The 60-3-35 Formula: Structuring Sales Cadence for Success

One of the fundamental frameworks in OPPTIC Sales Methdology is the 60-3-35 formula, a planning tool that enables sales teams to structure their cadence effectively rather than reactively chase deals.

60 represents the approximately 60 or fewer selling days available in a typical quarter after accounting for weekends, holidays, and non-revenue-generating tasks. Understanding this time constraint is key to setting realistic revenue expectations.

3 signifies the importance of maintaining a 3X pipeline coverage (especially if your win rate is less than 50%), ensuring a steady flow of well-qualified opportunities that align with the buyer’s timing.

35 is the benchmark for forecasting accuracy, with the goal of ensuring that at least 35% of forecasted deals close on time—resulting in more predictable revenue.

By implementing 60-3-35, sales teams can proactively structure their workflow, prevent end-of-quarter desperation, and improve deal predictability.



The OPPTIC Sales Method: A Game Changer in B2B Sales

Beyond planning, OPPTIC introduces a time-centric approach to qualification. Unlike traditional qualification models that focus mainly on pain points and decision-making processes, OPPTIC emphasizes buyer timing—helping sellers align their efforts with when a prospect is most likely to buy.

"Most sales methodologies focus on pain and needs, but that’s only part of the picture," Lim explained. "If a buyer isn't in the right cycle to purchase, no amount of urgency will change that. The real challenge is aligning sales execution with buyer timing."

By integrating OPPTIC into their sales motion, companies experience:

Shorter sales cycles by focusing on opportunities that are genuinely ready to move.

More accurate forecasting through better visibility into deal timing.

Higher win rates as sales teams prioritize efforts where they have the highest chance of success.



From Strategy to Execution: The Role of MAP in Closing Deals

While 60-3-35 and OPPTIC help structure sales efforts, Lim’s Mutual Accountability Plan (MAP) ensures that buyers and sellers remain aligned throughout the process. MAP establishes clear next steps, accountability checkpoints, and a shared timeline to keep deals moving toward closure.

"A lot of deals stall because there’s no mutual agreement on what needs to happen next," Lim noted. "MAP eliminates that by creating a structured, time-bound path that both parties commit to, reducing unnecessary friction."



A New Standard for B2B Sales Success

As B2B companies navigate increasingly complex buyer journeys, Lim’s time-centric approach offers a compelling solution to the challenges of quota inconsistency, forecasting inaccuracy, and inefficient sales motion.

"Sales leaders often try to fix their problems with more technology or process tweaks," Lim said. "But at the end of the day, if you’re not partnering with time, you’re just spinning your wheels. OPPTIC helps sales teams move with intention, rather than reacting to circumstances."

For those looking to deepen their understanding of OPPTIC, Lim’s book, Unleashing the Power of Time, provides an in-depth guide to mastering time-based sales techniques. The book outlines practical strategies that sales leaders and reps can immediately apply to optimize their workflow and improve quota consistency.



Partnering with OPPTIC for Success

For companies looking to refine their sales strategy and execution, OPPTIC Sales offers training, workshops, and consulting services to help organizations integrate time-based selling into their sales motion.

By adopting Lim’s transformative framework, businesses can achieve greater predictability, stronger revenue growth, and a culture of execution that aligns with buyer timing.

For More Information

For more details about Morgan Lim and the OPPTIC Sales Method, visit OPPTIC Sales Method’s website.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.