TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER THANKS USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS FOR PRIORITIZING RELIEF FOR FARMERS AND RANCHERS

Announcement arrives before Friday's deadline providing support for producers

AUSTIN, TX – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller thanked U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Trump Administration for their commitment to supporting American farmers and ranchers through the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP). Announced yesterday, National Agriculture Day, this crucial relief initiative will provide up to $10 billion in direct payments to agricultural producers facing rising input costs and market uncertainty.

“This is a helping hand, not a handout, and it is a necessary one. I want to personally thank Secretary Rollins for her leadership in ensuring our hardworking farmers and ranchers receive the assistance they need as quickly as possible,” said Commissioner Miller. “Agriculture is the backbone of Texas and our nation, and these funds will help our disaster-stricken producers keep their operations running strong despite economic challenges.”

Administered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), ECAP payments are designed to offset increased production costs and falling commodity prices, ensuring producers have the financial stability to plan for the next growing season. Payments will be based on planted and prevented planted crop acres for eligible commodities during the 2024 crop year.

Eligible Commodities and Payment Rates

The commodities below are eligible for these per-acre payment rates:

Wheat - $30.69 Eligible oilseeds: Corn - $42.91 Canola - $31.83 Sorghum - $42.52 Crambe - $19.08 Barley - $21.67 Flax - $20.97 Oats - $77.66 Mustard - $11.36 Upland cotton & Extra-long staple cotton - $84.74 Rapeseed - $23.63 Long & medium grain rice - $76.94 Safflower - $26.32 Peanuts - $75.51 Sesame - $16.83 Soybeans - $29.76 Sunflower - $27.23 Dry peas - $16.02 Lentils - $19.30 Small Chickpeas - $31.45 Large Chickpeas - $24.02

“The Trump Administration has once again shown that it stands with rural America,” Commissioner Miller continued. “The government shouldn’t always pick winners and losers, but if agriculture fails, everybody suffers. By expediting these payments, the USDA ensures that our producers can continue their vital work of feeding, clothing, and fueling our great nation.”

Texas farmers and ranchers are encouraged to visit their local FSA office or go online to fsa.usda.gov/ecap to learn more about eligibility and the application process. The sign-up period opens today, March 19, 2025, with applications due by August 15, 2025.

For more information on Texas agriculture, visit our website at www.texasagriculture.gov.