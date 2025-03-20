Arete’s Annual Crimeware Report Analyzes Ransomware and Extortion Data from 2024

Arete's 2024 Annual Crimeware Report

Arete’s global teams gather data and insights from every aspect of the threat lifecycle, providing visibility to inform analysis of the threat landscape.

Using these unique insights, we will continue to protect our clients, inform our partners, and evolve our solutions to combat cyber extortion.” — Chris Martenson, Arete’s Chief Data Officer

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete, a pioneering leader in incident response, counter extortion services, and cyber risk management, released its 2024 Annual Crimeware Report, highlighting key trends and notable shifts in the cyber threat landscape. Arete’s global teams gather data and insights from every aspect of the threat lifecycle, providing comprehensive visibility to inform analysis of the threat landscape.Leveraging data collected from Arete’s response to ransomware and extortion attacks throughout 2024, the report explores data and insights from the frontlines of incident response, including median demands and payments, notable threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), the most impacted industries, and frequently observed malware and tools.Key findings within the report:- Only 29% of ransomware and extortion victims made a payment to the threat actor in 2024, down from 32% in 2023. As organizations continue to improve their cybersecurity posture and recovery capabilities, threat actors come away empty-handed more often than not.- Threat actors adapted to the increase in law enforcement pressure, with new threat groups rapidly emerging, partnerships forming between groups, and an air of distrust enveloping the threat landscape.- Most ransomware and extortion activity in 2024 was opportunistic in nature, with threat actors targeting certain technologies or exploiting vulnerabilities as opposed to focusing on a specific industry."This report synthesizes Arete’s frontline data from thousands of cyber engagements in 2024,” said Chris Martenson, Arete’s Chief Data Officer. “Using these unique insights, we will continue to protect our clients, inform our partners, and evolve our solutions to combat cyber extortion." Martenson added.About AreteAt Arete, we envision a world without cyber extortion, where people, businesses, and governments can thrive. We are taking all that we know from over 12,500 engagements to inform our solutions and strengthen powerful tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber threat lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. To learn more about our solutions, visit www.areteir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.