Dr. Tom Bradicich Named Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Arete announced that Dr. Tom Bradicich has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Internet of Things Community. This honor recognizes Dr. Bradicich's exceptional contributions to the technology industry, particularly in the areas of cloud, edge, AI, and IoT.Dr. Bradicich’s distinguished career spans decades of groundbreaking work, from leading product innovations to shaping industry standards. As Chair of the Board of Advisors for the IoT Community, he has been instrumental in raising awareness and fostering the continued growth of the organization. His leadership in launching the IoT Community Converged Edge Center of Excellence and the GenAIoT industry solution category has been pivotal in advancing the IoT ecosystem and the development of new technologies.A respected thought leader and award-winning innovator, Dr. Bradicich's accolades include recognition by the IBM Academy of Technology, and placement in the CRN Top 25 Disruptors and Top 100 Executives. He has been awarded several U.S. patents, co-founded seven industry standards bodies, and played a key role in launching new product categories, including laptop computers, smartphones, hyper-converged infrastructure, and converged edge systems.“I am deeply honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Bradicich. “This recognition reflects the dedication of the many mentors and team members with whom I’ve had the privilege of collaborating. Together, we continue to shape a connected world that delivers meaningful value across industries.”The IoT Community (iotcommunity.net) is the world’s largest and longest-standing independent industry body dedicated to edge-to-cloud and IoT technology practitioners. Its flagship event, the IoT Slam Conference, is the first and longest-running virtual IoT conference, offering global Fortune 1000 end users access to world-class keynotes, technical sessions, tutorials, interactive panels, and thought-provoking roundtables.Dr. Bradicich will formally receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the IoT Grand Slam Live 2024 event, taking place on December 11-12 at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, California.About AreteAt Arete, we believe the greatest threat to business is cyber extortion. Our unique end-to-end data from over 9,000 engagements informs our solutions and tools to better prevent, detect, and respond to the cyber extortion threats of tomorrow. We partner with the largest global insurance carriers, brokers, law firms, businesses, and governments to respond to incidents and chart a course to efficient and effective cyber resilience. Our elite team of experts provides unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident lifecycle, from incident response and restoration to advisory and managed security services. What we do every day is just part of our larger mission: to end cyber extortion once and for all.To learn more, visit www.areteir.com and follow us on LinkedIn

