Governor signs bill protecting students’ right to wear regalia

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed SB 163 into law, ensuring students across New Mexico can freely express their cultural heritage at school ceremonies.

The legislation, which received unanimous support in both chambers of the state legislature, prohibits school boards and charter schools from preventing Native American students from wearing culturally significant clothing, accessories, and objects during graduation events.

Tribal leaders from across the state attended the signing ceremony in celebration of this meaningful legislation. The law takes effect immediately, ensuring this year’s graduating Native American students can fully express their heritage during upcoming ceremonies.

“This legislation represents our commitment to honoring and respecting the rich cultural heritage of New Mexico’s Native communities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Every student deserves to celebrate their academic achievements in a way that honors their identity and traditions.”

“This is a powerful law protecting the rights of Native students and their families to celebrate their achievements while honoring their culture and identity,” said Sec. Josett Monette (Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians), New Mexico Indian Affairs Department. “We are proud to have worked alongside Governor Lujan Grisham, the Public Education Department, and our legislative sponsors to make this a reality. Students’ milestones deserve to be honored without barriers, ensuring that Native students can wear their regalia is a victory for tradition, identity, and resilience.”

“SB 163 is a significant step forward in honoring and respecting the cultural heritage of Native American students across New Mexico,” said Sec. Mariana Padilla New Mexico Public Education Department. “By ensuring their right to wear traditional regalia at school ceremonies, this bill affirms the importance of identity, culture, and self-expression of the nearly 40,000 Native American students enrolled in a public school across the state. Education should uplift and celebrate the rich traditions that make our communities stronger.”

New Mexico joins 18 other states that have enacted similar protections.

“With this legislation, New Mexico joins a growing movement to recognize and protect Indigenous traditions, fostering a more inclusive and respectful future for all students,” Padilla added. “The New Mexico Public Education Department is excited to work with school partners across the state to ensure the implementation of SB 163.”