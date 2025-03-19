Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong: Nation Brand Forum

Hon Maylouisa Noel Hill, Liberia’s Assistant Minister for New Media and National Branding,

Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Mr Dada Morero (who will join us later in the programme),

President of BUSA and Co-Chair of B20, Mr Mxolisi Mgojo,

Ambassador Xolisa Mabhongo, South Africa’s Sous-Sherpa on G20

Chairperson of Brand South Africa, Ms Ipeleng Selele

Chief Executive Officer of Brand South Africa, Mr Neville Matjie

Captains of industry

Members of the media

Good morning,

We meet here today in this pre-eminent world class African city, to discuss and align on each of our varied roles in the articulation of our Nation Brand: South Africa.

Launched in 2016, Nation Brand Forum seeks to promote a cohesive and coherent approach, in promoting the nation brand to global audiences. It has become a strategic platform where stakeholders are afforded an opportunity to engage about the current Nation Brand issues. To celebrate and share knowledge and experiences, but most importantly discuss the best ways to market and communicate the country’s image across the world.

In essence, we are engaged in a discussion on how best to export South Africa to the world – in an aligned and integrated way. The theme of this year’s Nation Brand Forum is “Forging Strategic Partnerships, to Advance Global Competitiveness", and we convene right at the backfoot of South Africa’s Presidency of G20.

Programme Director, for its part, the newly elected 7th Government is prioritizing inclusive growth, job creation and state capacity. This trio of priorities can only be achieved when we all work in concert, to make our nation brand competitive. The theme reflects our unwavering commitment as the public sector, as business, and as civil society. It encourages stakeholders to build strong alliances that enhance South Africa’s competitiveness, particularly at a time when multilateralism and global solidarity face unprecedented challenges. The 2025 Global Risks Report of the World Economic Forum, makes this chilling description of our multilateral

system:

“There is a danger that more governments lose faith not only in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), but in multilateralism as a forum for resolving conflicts, and that the world instead becomes more adversarial, with conflicts ending only via battlefield, winner-takes-all victories and not through negotiated, multistakeholder peace agreements.”

In spite of these multilateral challenges, the 2024 DHL Global Connectedness Report observes intensified and continuing global connection across four main globalization flows of trade, capital, information, and people flows. The DHL Global Connectedness Report observes that “flows of trade, capital, information, and people between countries have proven highly resilient in the face of recent crises. ”This signifies the value of a more cooperative and yet competitive world notwithstanding the geo-political tensions, disruptions, and headwinds against collaboration.

As a custodian of our nation Brand, Brand South Africa’s should “develop and implement proactive and coordinated marketing, communication, and reputation management strategies.” In order to achieve “a nation brand that inspires its people and is admired globally”. This is the very essence of Brand South Africa as an entity.

For it to succeed, however, requires that very many of our people in government, business, and civil society cooperate in building a competitive brand image – both here at home and globally.

According to Brand Finance, our nation brand value is estimated to worth R3,97 trillion. Corporate is estimated to be making 87% contribution to this nation brand value, with place brand contribution sitting at 13%.

Programme Director, this illustrates a symbiotic linkage between the nation brand and the corporate brands that conduct business within it. A strong nation brand induce demand for the products and services produced within that nation brand. It is therefore instructive that all stakeholders play their part in increasing the brand reputation of our nation. Demand means more economic growth, more jobs and less poverty.

We therefore encourage all stakeholders, especially corporate, to play their part in enhancing our nation brand reputation. Our job, as The Presidency, through Brand SA, is to curate a cogent positive brand perception for the whole country, in order to enhance the benefits of the symbiotic relationship between corporate and nation brand. In this manner we will be demonstrating commitment to theme “forging strategic partnerships to advance global competitiveness.”

South Africa is home approximately half of the continent’s 200 most valuable brands. In the financial sector, some of our banks and insurance companies are consistently ranked among the top 10 strongest banking brands in the world. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) all share market capitalisation is estimated to be R20 trillion, making it the largest stock exchange on the African soil. I hope CEO of Brand SA, that the JSE is represented here in this important forum, to articulate its role in promoting the Nation Brand, because itself it is one of the globally recognised brands. 2024, in Africa, South Africa was ranked third in brand value and second in brand strength index. Our curation of the nation brand messaging and our strategic partnerships should work to consistently improve our brand value.

Programme Director, we encourage all captains of industry present here to invest in our productive sectors in order to stimulate growth, create jobs and increase the reputation of the nation brand. Foreign capital will deploy more capital if it is demonstrably led by domestic capital. We also challenge the Higher Education sector to offer skills needed in the growing economy, including skills of the future. In all instances we need enough skills among the people especially the youth, women and persons living with disabilities.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) is an important sector that not only contribute to Tourism but also to industrial and food production. The Allied Market Research, in 2023, values the South African MICE at R121.8 billion and is expected to grow to R477.9 billion. These figures point to an industry that is an economic catalyst, from the cultural sector to community services, food, and beverages industry to transport industry and others. However, for this industry to thrive, the global perception of South Africa has to be high, so that eventing companies may want to curate their events here. That is why in this Nation Brand Forum, we seek to foster lasting partnerships to ensure continued positioning of our nation brand as a globally competitive brand. It is very important for our brands to endorse our Nation Brand, so that they benefit from the perception induced demands of our domestic products.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we find ourselves in a global landscape often characterized by division, polarization, and misinformation. In such a context, the authentic voices of our citizens, captured through Brand South Africa’s Domestic Perceptions Study, are invaluable. This study offers us clarity and truth, ensuring that our nation's narrative is shaped by our people's genuine sentiments and lived experiences, not external misconceptions or divisive narratives.

1. Solidarity and Building Social Cohesion

At a moment when global discourse suggests increased polarization, South Africa’s experience tells a different, more hopeful story. The National Social Cohesion Index recorded a significant rise to 65,7%, revealing significant progress toward unity and social cohesion, with growing optimism reflected in our collective pursuit of shared prosperity. We are reminded that our diversity remains our greatest strength, and through inclusive governance models such as the Government of National Unity, we demonstrate that unity in diversity is not only possible but actively achievable. As custodians of South Africa's global reputation, we understand our critical role in fostering trust, credibility, and global confidence in our nation.

2. Advancing Equality through inclusive growth

The study demonstrates strong public support, exceeding 60%, for government support programmes like EPWP and NSFAS. However, we also recognize the need for deeper structural reforms to ensure sustainable and inclusive economic growth. By strategically investing in youth empowerment, education, and skills development, and fostering dynamic publicprivate partnerships, we aim to set a global benchmark for inclusive economic development. The achievements we make across the global stage of cultural exchange are a sight to behold, a moment to celebrate and an opportunity to leverage for our nation brand communication.

The Presidency through, Operation Vulindlela is hard at work, leading the system of Government to deliver on the structural reforms to which I earlier referred. In the end, our economy should be able to absorb our youth, women and people living with disabilities into the productive sectors. Thereby drive down the stubbornly high levels of poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

3. Unity in Diversity: A Shared South African Identity

A critical highlight from the recent Domestic Perceptions study demonstrates that ourstrongest identity is our shared South African identity, with 53% of respondents identifying primarily as South Africans. This collective identity supersedes race, ethnicity, language, gender, and other individual features.

Programme Director, this highlights our nation's deep-rooted commitment to unity, collaboration, and mutual respect. Importantly, our diversity enriches rather than divides us, affirming that every unique individual contributes meaningfully to our nation’s vibrant fabric. The G20 theme of Solidarity, Equality, Sustainable development is rooted firmly in our collective identity which stands as a powerful reminder that diversity can be a source of unity, strength, and global leadership. The conversations in this forum should shed insight into how we can and should leverage the G20 into a forceful nation brand communication platform for our country. One thing is clear, it is in our best interest to remain connected and working in partnership to achieve a globally competitive nation brand.

Ke a leboga!