Presidency briefs media on President's upcoming programme and recent developments of interest, 20 Mar
Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya will on Thursday, 20 March 2025, host a media briefing to update on the President’s programme and address recent developments of interest.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday 20 March 2025
Time: 12h00 for 12h30
Venue: Union Buildings
Members of the media wishing to attend the media briefing can rsvp to Khutjo Sebata on 079 898 4621/Khutjo@presidency.gov.za by 17:00 Wednesday, 19 March 2025.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@enquires.gov.za
